The Awutu Bereku National Democratic Congress youth organiser and his brother-in-law have died in a ghastly accident

Emmanuel Appiah and his brother-in-law were returning from the NDC's manifesto launch held in Winneba on Saturday, August 24, 2024

The motorbike they were riding on collided with a taxi in front of the Senya High School leading to their untimely death

The Awutu Bereku National Democratic Congress (NDC) Branch Youth Organiser, Emmanuel Appiah and his brother-in-law have died following an accident at Senya Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District, Central Region.

The duo were returning from the NDC Manifesto launch held in Winneba on Saturday, August 24, 2024, when they collided with a taxi.

Reports indicate that the Awutu Bereku NDC youth organiser and his brother have died in a motor accident.

Source: Getty Images

The accident occurred in front of the Senya Bereku Senior High School.

According to reports, the motorbike was severely damaged, and the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Meanwhile, the taxi driver has been taken into police custody at the Senya Bereku District Police Command to assist with investigations.

Emmanuel Appiah was also the Chairman of the Awutu Bereku Okada Riders Association and doubled as a special aide to the Awutu Senya West Member of Parliament (MP) Gizella Tetteh.

Ivorians in accident at Anomabo

A bus carrying young Cote d'Ivoire nationals on a trip to Ghana was involved in a road accident at Anomabo in the Central Region.

The July 12 incident reportedly occurred around the Anomabo Hospital.

The bus veered off the road and somersaulted, leaving its passengers trapped inside.

Joy News reported that eyewitnesses stated that the bus driver was driving above the speed limit.

The accident reportedly resulted in the death of one person, with several others sustaining injuries.

It took the collective efforts of some of the victims and onlookers to overturn the bus and bring the trapped passengers to safety.

The injured were subsequently taken to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Accident on Accra-Kumasi highway claims one life

YEN.com.gh reported that an accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway on Tuesday, June 24, 2024, claimed the life of one person and injured several others.

The incident involved a VIP bus and an articulated truck.

According to reports, the VIP bus tried to overtake a parked vehicle, veering off its lane and colliding with the truck.

The collision resulted in the tragic death of a female passenger on the VIP bus.

The reports also noted that the deceased was a female who was travelling on the bus.

Personnel from the Ghana Ambulance Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, and the Ghana Police Service quickly responded to the accident as emergency first responders.

The injured passengers were swiftly transported to Kibi and Suhum Government Hospitals for treatment.

Source: YEN.com.gh