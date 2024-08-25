Four construction workers working on a storey building project in Kasoa have reported passed away

In a post made on X, the four sadly passed away after the building they were working on collapsed on them

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and took to the comment section to express their heartfelt condolences

Four people, a carpenter and three others, have sadly passed away after a building they were working on collapsed on them.

The unfortunate incident occurred at Kasoa New Market in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

Four construction workers have perished in Kasoa after a storey building collapsed on them.

According to an eyewitness account, the four were on the second floor when the devastating incident occurred, leaving them trapped under the building.

Attempts to save them proved futile, as the carpenter died on the spot after his body was pulled out, and the other three died when they were being sent to the hospital.

Netizens heartbroken after building collapses on four

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken. They took to the comment section to express their views.

@KwesiHubert wrote:

"The usual causes of such a collapse are that there was no proper engineering design and that he contractor cheated on the steel reinforcing and the concrete. These usually happen when the regulator like Municipal Assembly which gives the building permit was sloppy in the work."

@_mrbio wrote:

"I know a cheap guy who can do the work like a pro hmm. This is really sad, my condolences. Mekcp3 biribi ab3di, 3ne meb3y3 d3n na nam."

@fixondennis wrote:

"I know someone who can do it cheaper."

@_Mc_Monney wrote:

"Fofol3 building materials….. rip to them."

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"Condolences."

@OPPONGWIRE73895 wrote:

"Did the Assembly's Engineers approve of this building and were inspectors visiting the Project Site until it got to this height( 3rd Floor)?"

Carpenter dies after building collapses on him

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a carpenter sadly perished in Ashaiman after a building collapsed on them.

Four others were injured and have been admitted to the Tema General Hospital for treatment. During an interaction with the Assembly member for the area, he noted that the builders were working on the project without a building permit.

