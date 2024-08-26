A Ghanaian man has reportedly died from unknown causes while being detained at an airport in Brazil

The deceased man was among a group of travellers detained at the facility due to a lack of documentation

Over 600 migrants have reportedly been confined to a space with limited access to the basic necessities

A 39-year-old Ghanaian has reportedly died while being detained at Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo, Brazil. The cause of death remains unknown.

This incident on August 13 has raised concerns about alleged human rights violations at the airport, with hundreds of migrants reportedly stranded there.

The deceased Ghanaian is among a group of travellers detained in Brazil due to a lack of proper documentation.

Reuters reported that he was among a group of 'inadmissible travellers' detained due to a lack of proper documentation.

Reuters also reported that Brazil is tightening up immigration rules because migrants have been increasingly using the South American nation as a stop-over on the way to the US.

How are the migrants treated in Brazil?

These migrants are reportedly confined to a space with limited access to basic necessities such as food, water, or ablutions.

Brazil's Public Defender's Office has flagged these conditions as severe human rights violations.

From August 26, foreign travellers without a Brazilian visa will be required to travel directly to their final destination or return to their home country.

