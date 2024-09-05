Trump says would tap Musk to lead US government 'efficiency' panel
Donald Trump announced Thursday that if elected president he would appoint billionaire Elon Musk to lead an audit of government spending and implement "drastic" reform.
Trump said that at Musk's suggestion, he would "create a government efficiency commission tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government," with the Tesla CEO as its chief.
Trump, who is known for hyperbole, told the Economic Club of New York the effort could save "trillions and trillions of dollars."
"This commission will develop an action plan to totally eliminate fraud and improper payments within six months," Trump said.
Musk -- who has said he previously voted for Democratic candidates -- has thrown his weight and considerable wealth behind Trump since a gunman tried to assassinate the former president at a rally in July.
Musk has a history of sparring with regulators, as when the Securities and Exchange Commission required vetting of his Twitter posts following 2018 tweets that the agency characterized as "false and misleading."
PAY ATTENTION: Your voice can be decisive. Choose best actors, comedians, dancers, and influencers in the country in terms of YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition - VOTE NOW.
Other Musk initiatives, such as his pursuit of autonomous driving technology, also face oversight by government agencies.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.