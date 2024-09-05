Ghana Police Speaks On Purported Manhunt For NDC’s Malik Basintale

The Ghana Police Service has rubbished claims it is pursuing the Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress, Malik Basintale

There were claims online suggesting that Malik Basintale had been declared wanted by the police

Some NDC supporters threatened to protest at the Ghana Police Service headquarters because of the purported warrant

The Ghana Police Service has rubbished claims it is pursuing Malik Basintale, the Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This follows claims circulating on social media platforms suggesting that Malik Basintale has been declared wanted by the police.

In a statement, the police urged the public to disregard the claims.

The Herald reported that angry youth in the NDC threatened to protest at the Ghana Police Service headquarters because of the purported warrant.

The NDC Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, also took to Facebook to rally support, calling on the Green Army to defend against what he described as the Akufo-Addo administration's unjust actions.

The rumours were believed to be linked to alleged disparaging remarks Basintale made about Vice President Mahmudu Bawumia.

Police response to recruitment claims

The tense political climate recently spawned claims that the police were engaged in an illegal recruitment process in Kumasi.

The service clarified that the rumoured activity at the Kumasi Police Training School was linked to the arrest of the 487 people affiliated with a QNET Ponzi scheme.

Police said in a statement that the suspects were taken to the training school for processing because of their large number. Some members of the NDC stormed the school because of the suspensions.

What happened with the QNET arrests?

YEN.com.gh police found that the QNET suspects lured victims from various parts of the country with promises of massive returns.

During the operation on September 2, police seized registration documents and other materials reported to bear QNET logos.

A dozen suspects, 257 women and 230 men were picked up at Nan Adwuman's residence near Kenyasi, a suburb of Kumasi. The suspects were singled out as scheme executives.

