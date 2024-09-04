Police in Kumasi have arrested 487 people linked to a Ponzi scheme following an intelligence-driven operation

Police in Kumasi have arrested 487 individuals linked to a Ponzi scheme following an intelligence-led operation on September 2, 2024.

The suspects, comprising 257 women and 230 men, were apprehended at a residence in Adwuman, near Kenyasi, a suburb of Kumasi.

Police are processing 487 suspects linked to a QNET ponzi scheme.

The police, in a statement, said preliminary investigations had revealed that the suspects lured victims from various parts of the country with promises of lucrative returns.

During the operation, authorities seized registration documents and other materials bearing QNET logos. 12 of the arrested individuals have been identified as scheme executives.

The 12 individuals are Gyereh Evelyn, Francis Kpesah, Samuel Musah, Simon Yakubu, Thomas Kotual, Kwasi Nyabi, Benjamin Nsigma, Elijah Musah, Moses Katu, John Balabon Tagnakibi, James Nogma, and Fidelis Bang-ib.

These individuals are currently in police custody pending further investigations.

The police have urged the public to remain vigilant against such schemes and to report any suspicious activities to law enforcement.

Is QNET legal?

QNET has legitimacy as a Hong Kong-based network marketing company that claims to be a direct-selling firm dedicated to helping people live healthier lives.

The company's products include energy, weight management, nutrition, personal care, home care, and fashion accessories.

QNET works legitimately in some countries, but in others, such as India, it has been accused of being a Ponzi scheme and multi-level marketing (MLM). After a demonstration erupted in Bangalore, the Indian government banned the site from operating.

QNET has been prohibited in several other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Rwanda, Canada, and Turkey.

Its operations are typically franchised to local businesses, allowing the main office to profit while absolving it of duty and obligation in regional and national fraud prosecutions.

