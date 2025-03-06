President John Mahama has hailed the cost savings for the 68th Independence Day celebration

Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebration was held at the Jubilee House on the March 6, 2025

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo returned for the first time after ceding power in January 2025

President John Mahama hailed the cost savings for the 68th Independence Day celebration on March 6, 2025.

In his address at the celebration of the presidency, Mahama said the government had saved 95% of the estimated cost.

According to him, a large-scale event would have cost at least GH¢20 million.

"The State spent GH¢15 million on last year's celebration in Koforidua and spent GH¢13.7 million on the previous year's celebration in Ho in the Volta region. This year, we received an estimate of at least GH¢20 million for holding the event at Independence Square on the same scale as the previous years, in a year when we calling on all to sacrifice."

The government had earlier pledged a modest event to ease pressure on the public purse. Mahama stressed that the savings were necessary to manage public funds responsibly while still honouring the significance of the national day.

His comments were seen as a dig at former President Akufo-Addo, who was in attendance at the event. Former President John Kofi Agyekum, the only other living former President, was also in attendance at the event.

Ghana receives solidarity from international community

Ghana has also received solidarity messages from countries like Belarus, Qatar and the US.

Graphic Online reported that President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus expressed admiration for Ghana’s progress, commending its perceived sustainable progress in socio-economic development.

“We can offer Ghana our expertise and knowledge in agricultural mechanisation, we can supply food, medical products and equipment, fertilisers, and provide personnel training."

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of Qatar, also congratulated Ghana, underscoring the warm diplomatic relations between the two countries.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also reaffirmed Washington’s strong partnership with Ghana.

“On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm wishes to President Mahama and the people of Ghana as they celebrate their National Day."

Theme for Ghana's 2025 Independence Day

The theme for the celebration is 'Reflect, Review, and Reset'.

This year’s celebration was held at Jubilee House, not the usual Independence Square, following President Mahama’s directive to cut government spending.

The presidency said the theme fits into the perceived general sentiment of the country and the government's push for a reset.

It also said it reflected the modesty with which these celebrations would be done.

The government has also suspended the rotational celebration of Ghana’s Independence Day celebration. It believes the costs are unsustainable.

Mahama to reinstate Republic Day holiday

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama announced plans to restore Republic Day as a statutory national holiday in Ghana.

The President has also suggested that the proposed National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving could be held on July 1.

An amendment by the previous government in 2019 removed Republic Day from the list of Ghanaian public holidays.

The government under Mahama is also introducing an additional public holiday for Eid al-Fitr as promised months ago.

