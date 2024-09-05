The Ghana Police Service has responded to reports of alleged secret recruitment at the Kumasi Police Training School

The same police training school processed the 487 people arrested in connection with a reported QNET Ponzi scheme

The service said some suspicious members of the National Democratic Congress had besieged the training school

The Ghana Police Service has clarified concerns about reported secret recruitment at the Kumasi Police Training School in the Ashanti Region.

The rumoured activity at the Kumasi Police Training School was linked to the arrest of the 487 people affiliated with a QNET Ponzi scheme.

Police said in a statement that the suspects were taken to the training school for processing because of their large number.

The service further claimed members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) besieged the training school, saying they had heard of an ongoing secret recruitment at the facility.

The police said that upon realising the claim was false and that no such recruitment was taking place, the NDC members dispersed.

“We, therefore, urge the public to disregard the claim of the said secret recruitment exercise and treat it with the contempt it deserves."

What happened with the QNET arrests?

The police said preliminary investigations had revealed that the QNET suspects lured victims from various parts of the country with promises of lucrative returns.

During the operation on September 2, police seized registration documents and other materials which were reported to bear QNET logos.

12 of the arrested individuals have also been identified as scheme executives.

In all, the suspects comprised 257 women and 230 men, who were apprehended at a residence in Adwuman, near Kenyasi, a suburb of Kumasi.

Concerns with government recruitment plan

YEN.com.gh also reported on concerns about the government recruiting 11,000 persons into various security agencies.

The process reportedly started on Monday, July 8, 2024, and financial clearance was already given for recruitment to begin.

According to details at the time, the interior ministry directed the Ghana Immigration Service to recruit 3,000 new members.

Opposition legislators later accused the government of undertaking partisan recruitment into the security services.

