The leader of the Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, has blamed the involvement of chiefs and politicians for the festering galamsey menace

He said whereas other developed countries have been able to ensure the protection of their lands and water bodies, Ghana's politicians have sacrificed these for economic gains

He urged Ghanaians to join the chorus to get the government and politicians to work to address the menace

Founder and Leader of the Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, has bemoaned the destruction of Ghana’s lands through illegal mining.

His sermon on Sunday, September 8, 2024, focused on the environmental devastation caused by galamsey, its impact on human lives and the Bible’s perspective on man’s stewardship of the land.

Archbishop Agyinasare says chiefs and politicians have chosen their financial gains over the welfare of Ghanaians.

Titled: ‘Restoring Our Land: A Call Against Galamsey’, Archbishop Agyinasare stated that Ghanaians have been destroying the land they were supposed to care for in the pursuit of ill-found wealth.

He blamed the festering menace on lax rule enforcement and a general lack of political will.

Agyinasare blames politicians and chiefs

However, Dr Agyinasare was especially concerned about the involvement of chiefs and politicians in the illegal mining menace.

He said the chiefs and politicians have prioritised short-term financial gains over the long-term health of the environment and community welfare, undermining the efforts to combat the crime.

Drawing parallels between the Ghanaian situation and other developed economies, he said the greed of chiefs and other politicians has prevented them from taking the necessary actions to stop the practice.

He said the politicians love money more than the people.

“Our chiefs – some of our chiefs and some of our politicians – love the money more than the people.”

He said the dire situation of the menace demands that Ghanaians speak up against it and raise awareness about its impact on the environment and human lives to push the government to act.

“We must bring this issue to light and confront it with truth and justice. We can’t pretend it is not happening,” he said.

He also urged Ghanaians to engage in sustainable and eco-friendly practices, among other things, to ensure that the environment is protected and preserved for future generations.

Dr Agyinasare’s sermon was inspired by a recent report from the Ghana Water Company Limited, which stated that the country risks running out of potable water due to the pollution and silting of major rivers.

GWCL says water shortage to hit Cape Coast

The management of the Ghana Water Company Limited in the Central Region said it faces challenges in supplying potable water to Cape Coast, Elmina, and surrounding communities.

The GWCL stated that its challenge stems from the inadequacy of raw water received at the Sekyere Hemang Water Treatment Plant (WTP) due to the activities of illegal miners on the River Pra.

The GWCL, in a press statement issued on Friday, August 30, 2024, stated that the pollution of the River Pra, particularly at the catchment area for abstraction, has greatly affected water intake, reducing it to the barest minimum.

The situation has also affected the output of the plant.

GWCL says rivers must be insecurity zones

The Ghana Water Company Limited has urged the government to declare water bodies as security zones.

Dr Clifford Braimah, GWCL's Managing Director, said the water bodies would be better protected if the Water Resources Commission were under the Defence Ministry.

He explained that destroying the country’s water bodies is a national security issue and must be treated urgently.

