The coalition, in a joint statement, said the effects of small-scale mining and illegal mining activities in the country have been devastating

They raised concern about an alarming spike in kidney and respiratory diseases in mining communities to buttress their point

Health sector unions and associations nationwide have urged President Akufo-Addo to impose an immediate ban on all small-scale mining in the country.

The call follows a renewed sense of urgency towards the illegal mining menace popularly known as Galamsey and its attendant health and ecological effects on the miners, communities and the nation.

The health workers say the mining activities are having a devastating health impact on rural communities.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, September 6, 2024, the group raised concern about the spike in respiratory and waterborne diseases in mining communities nationwide and warned that if the situation is not checked as soon as possible, it could have devastating effects on the health and well-being of Ghanaians, particularly those in rural areas.

They also expressed worry about the decimation of forest reserves and water bodies by these illegal miners and its implication on the nation's future.

The health workers pointed out that toxic chemicals such as mercury and cyanide, often used by illegal miners, have found their way into the country’s water bodies and food systems, threatening both human and animal life.

"We are witnessing an ecological disaster with direct implications for human health, which must be urgently addressed."

Health workers call for enforcement of laws

The health workers urged the government to strengthen regulatory enforcement by resourcing the relevant security agencies to clamp down on the illegal miners and their sponsors.

The group also demanded that all political parties publicly declare and document their commitment to the fight against Galamsey.

Health professionals say it is time for aggressive action to stop the menace and its threat to Ghanaian lives.

They urged the President to take a firm stance on the issue and prioritise the health of the citizens and the environment.

The group comprises the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), the Health Services Workers Union of Ghana—TUC, the Health Accounting Staff Association (HASAG), the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers' Union (MELPWU), the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anesthetists (GACRA), the Mortuary Workers' Association of Ghana (MOWAG), the Government and Hospital Pharmacists Association (GHOSPA), and the Ghana Physician Assistants Association (GPAA).

The coalition said they may embark on an industrial action if their demands are not heeded.

