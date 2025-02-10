The widow of the slain Abuakua South MP J.B. Danquah-Adu, Ivy Heward-Mills, marked the ninth anniversary of the killing with a call on Parliament to do better to ensure justice in the case.

Heward-Mills named key leaders in Parliament, including Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Speaker Alban Bagbin, in a post questioning the lack of action from Parliament.

In a Facebook post, she cited the killing of a British MP in 2016 and how it was unravelled as an example of the shortcomings of Ghana's legislature.

"In June, 2016, Jo Cox, British MP, was murdered in London. The House of Commons and The House Lords were NOT silent."

"By November of the same year, Jo Cox’s murderer had been found, tried, convicted and sentenced. All in 5 months. It didn’t bring her back but it gave her family peace and closure."

Heward-Mills expressed hope that the case would be resolved before the 10th year of his passing is marked.

"It’s been 9 years and 1 day since he was brutally murdered as a sitting MP. Parliament has carried on as if his life had been inconsequential."

Danquah-Adu was stabbed and killed at his Shiashie residence in Accra on February 9, 2016. He was a New Patriotic Party MP between 2005 and 2009 and from 2013 until his passing.

The case notably suffered numerous delays for varying reasons.

Daily Guide also reported that the defence of Asiedu started in April 2024 following his arrest in 2016.

Ivy Heward-Mills sues Kennedy Agyapong

YEN.com.gh reported that Heward-Mills sued then-Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and eight others for defamation.

Agyapong allegedly attempted to discredit journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas by claiming he was romantically involved with the widow of Danquah-Adu.

Agyapong's Kencity Media, as well as Despite Group Limited, Multimedia Group Limited, and the EIB Group, were also named in Heward-Mills' lawsuit.

