The All-People’s Congress (APC) flagbearer, Dr Hassan Ayariga, has unveiled Reverend Samuel Worlanyo Mensah as his running mate.

Dr Ayariga said his choice of running mate would be instrumental to securing the 2024 general elections.

Dr Hassan Ayariga says his choice of running mate, Rev Worlanyo Mensah, a man of God, will bring integrity to his ticket.

The presidential aspirant unveiled his running mate at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

According to Dr Ayariga, his running mate’s profession as a pastor means he would eschew corruption and work with the integrity and morality expected of a man of God.

"A man of God, so no corruption," he said.

Dr Ayariga said Rev Mensah would provide him with the needed support to transform this country’s economy if he is elected president.

He said Rev Mensah’s philosophy is centred around positively impacting society, driving economic growth and promoting social justice.

He added that Rev Mensah is a respected voice in Ghana’s economy and has a wealth of experience and expertise, which would be a valuable asset to his candidacy and the presidency in future.

Ayariga urges Ghanaians to make APC third force

The APC flagbearer also urged Ghanaians to make his party the third force in the upcoming December 7 presidential elections.

He said while Ghanaians have over 7 million registered voters, the actual number at the polls is much lower.

Dr Hassan Ayariga said he has positioned the APC as the preferred alternative for Ghanaians who have grown apathetic towards the NPP and NDC and tend not to partake in general elections.

He urged Ghanaians calling for a third force to choose the APC and come out in their numbers to vote for the party on December 7.

Source: YEN.com.gh