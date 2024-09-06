Samia Nkrumah, the independent candidate for Jomoro, has disclosed why she turned down becoming Nana Kwame Bediako's running mate

She said her reason was effectively due to how much time and energy she had invested over the years to win back the seat she lost in 2013

She said while she believes Nana Kwame Bediako's offer was of good conviction, she felt her motive to stay with Jomoro was greater

Independent parliamentary candidate for the Jomoro Constituency, Samia Yaba Nkrumah, has disclosed why she declined Nana Kwame Bediako’s invitation to join his presidential ticket in the upcoming December 7 elections.

Real estate mogul and politician Kwame Bediako, a self-styled Nkrumahist, had extended an invitation to the daughter of Dr Kwame Nkrumah to be his running mate in the 2024 presidential elections, but she turned him down.

Samia Nkrumah says she has invested too much in Jomoro to abandon it for a presidential bid with Nana Kwame Bediako.

Disclosing the reason for her action in an interview on Starr FM on September 8, 2024, she said she declined Kwame Bediako’s proposal due to her commitment to the Jomoro constituency.

According to her, she had invested too much of her time and energy in her effort to win back the Jomoro Parliamentary seat, which she lost in 2013 after being an MP for only one term.

She said her conviction to run for the parliamentary seat was to ensure a revival of Nkrumahist ideals in Ghana’s decision-making body.

She said Nkrumah’s traditions and beliefs should be clearly and firmly represented in parliament to steer the country away from its self-destructive tangent.

Samia Nkrumah, speaking on Nana Kwame Bediako’s ideology and bid to become president of Ghana, said his conviction was not far-fetched for the millions of Ghanaians who had grown tired of the status quo and were demanding a renaissance of Nkrumahist ideals.

She said she believes many Ghanaians, whether in politics or not, have become acutely aware of the country’s political misfortune and are ready to seek the change and transformation the country needs.

“Many Ghanaians have the right mindset and know what should be done. But politics is a different thing. Vying for political power, I think you have to do it with a strategic aim,” he said.

Meanwhile, concerning her departure from her father’s party, the Convention People’s Party (CPP), to run for parliament as an independent candidate, she said there was no bad blood between herself and the party.

She said she maintained a cordial and warm relationship with the party.

She said she refused to run on the party’s ticket because, like other smaller parties, the CPP was not financially independent and suffered from extensive interference from external bodies.

Samia pushes against anti-gay bill

YEN.com.gh also reported that Samia Nkrumah said Nana Akufo-Addo should not assent to the harsh anti-gay bill.

According to the former Jomoro MP, assenting could further divide the nation and put many Ghanaians in danger.

She has urged Ghanaians to educate themselves on homosexuality and protect each other instead of being divided.

