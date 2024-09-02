Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, wants to leverage Ghanaian citizenship to raise $50 billion

Bediako launched his campaign manifesto on September 1, with a 12-point vision for Ghana

The independent presidential candidate described his manifesto as his visionary document set to pave a better future for Ghanaians

Independent presidential candidate Nana Kwame Bediako plans to leverage Ghanaian citizenship to raise $50 billion.

Graphic Online reported that Bediako, the leader of the New Force Movement, is eying people of African descent in the diaspora and other Africans as part of plans to raise investment and promote African unification.

Nana Kwame Bediako is running for president for the first time under the New Force Movement banner.

This was one of the notable policy pledges in his campaign manifesto, which was launched on September 1 at the Accra International Conference Centre. In it, he unveiled a 12-point vision for Ghana.

This would mean his government would give Ghanaian citizenship and passports to other Africans and people of African descent in the diaspora on condition that they invest in Ghana.

Some countries have similar policies, like St. Kitts and Nevis' Sustainable Island State Contribution programme, where citizenship is available for $400,000 for a single applicant, an additional estimated $25,000 for a spouse, and another estimated $10,000 for each dependent under 18 years old.

In general, Bediako described his manifesto as his visionary document set to pave a better future for Ghanaians.

New Force’s 12 Pillars for Economic Growth are:

Pillar 1 - 16 Regional Industrial Revolution

Pillar 2 - Ghana’s First Water Transportation & Sub-Regional Railway

Pillar 3 - Energy City & Technology Hub

Pillar 4 - Reserves Reserves Reserves

Pillar 5 - National Sovereign Wealth Fund

Pillar 6 - The SSNIT Revolution

Pillar 7 - Industri-Cation (Industrialization + Education)

Pillar 8 - Environmental & Human Rights Protection

Pillar 9 - The “Apostolic” Government

Pillar 10 - Ghana's First $50 Billion

Pillar 11 - National Security and Data Protection

Pillar 12 - Sports and Creative Industry

Cheddar begins new mystery campaign

Bediako is also running a mystery campaign for his presidential bid, as he's commissioned new billboards featuring six masked persons with "The New Six" captioned under them.

While the New Force Movement has not explained the billboards, initial impressions indicate that the presidential aspirant is purportedly set to reveal six persons critical to his campaign.

Controversy around the New Force Movement

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Force Movement made a splash with a massive billboard drive featuring a masked man before Bediako revealed himself to be the man behind the campaign.

National security personnel disrupted the party's official unveiling at Independence Square in Accra on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

It also courted controversy after its spokesperson, Shalimar Abbuissi, was arrested and deported.

This was after charges related to her obtaining a student permit under false declaration were dropped.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

