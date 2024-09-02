Nana Kwame Bediako Launches Manifesto With Plan To Sell Ghanaian Citizenship To Raise $50 Billion
- Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, wants to leverage Ghanaian citizenship to raise $50 billion
- Bediako launched his campaign manifesto on September 1, with a 12-point vision for Ghana
- The independent presidential candidate described his manifesto as his visionary document set to pave a better future for Ghanaians
Independent presidential candidate Nana Kwame Bediako plans to leverage Ghanaian citizenship to raise $50 billion.
Graphic Online reported that Bediako, the leader of the New Force Movement, is eying people of African descent in the diaspora and other Africans as part of plans to raise investment and promote African unification.
This was one of the notable policy pledges in his campaign manifesto, which was launched on September 1 at the Accra International Conference Centre. In it, he unveiled a 12-point vision for Ghana.
This would mean his government would give Ghanaian citizenship and passports to other Africans and people of African descent in the diaspora on condition that they invest in Ghana.
Some countries have similar policies, like St. Kitts and Nevis' Sustainable Island State Contribution programme, where citizenship is available for $400,000 for a single applicant, an additional estimated $25,000 for a spouse, and another estimated $10,000 for each dependent under 18 years old.
In general, Bediako described his manifesto as his visionary document set to pave a better future for Ghanaians.
New Force’s 12 Pillars for Economic Growth are:
- Pillar 1 - 16 Regional Industrial Revolution
- Pillar 2 - Ghana’s First Water Transportation & Sub-Regional Railway
- Pillar 3 - Energy City & Technology Hub
- Pillar 4 - Reserves Reserves Reserves
- Pillar 5 - National Sovereign Wealth Fund
- Pillar 6 - The SSNIT Revolution
- Pillar 7 - Industri-Cation (Industrialization + Education)
- Pillar 8 - Environmental & Human Rights Protection
- Pillar 9 - The “Apostolic” Government
- Pillar 10 - Ghana's First $50 Billion
- Pillar 11 - National Security and Data Protection
- Pillar 12 - Sports and Creative Industry
Cheddar begins new mystery campaign
Bediako is also running a mystery campaign for his presidential bid, as he's commissioned new billboards featuring six masked persons with "The New Six" captioned under them.
While the New Force Movement has not explained the billboards, initial impressions indicate that the presidential aspirant is purportedly set to reveal six persons critical to his campaign.
Controversy around the New Force Movement
YEN.com.gh reported that the New Force Movement made a splash with a massive billboard drive featuring a masked man before Bediako revealed himself to be the man behind the campaign.
National security personnel disrupted the party's official unveiling at Independence Square in Accra on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
It also courted controversy after its spokesperson, Shalimar Abbuissi, was arrested and deported.
This was after charges related to her obtaining a student permit under false declaration were dropped.
