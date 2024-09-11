The New Patriotic Party has named Dr Tia Abdul-Kabiru Mahama as its parliamentary candidate for Walewale

Dr Tia Abdul-Kabiru Mahama has been confirmed as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Walewale constituency.

The decision was made at a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

The NPP says Dr Tia Mahama will be its parliamentary candidate for Walewale following Zuweira Abudu's withdrawal from the race.

The decision followed the withdrawal of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, from the party’s parliamentary primaries.

Following Zuweira's withdrawal, Dr Mahama became the sole candidate.

In a statement on September 11, 2024, issued by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, the NPP expressed great respect for Zuweira’s decision to withdraw and called on all stakeholders in the constituency to support Dr Mahama’s candidacy.

Zuweira explains her decision

Following her withdrawal, the incumbent Walewale Member of Parliament, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, stated that her decision was in the party's interest.

She said the turbulence that had characterised the recent Walewale NPP primaries was not good for the NPP's unity and progress in Walewale and the constituency itself.

She said her withdrawal was to allow peace reign and ensure a smooth electoral process in the constituency.

NPP parliamentary primary rerun nullified

The result of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Walewale parliamentary primary rerun has been declared null and void.

Some people disrupted the sorting process and destroyed some of the ballot papers.

Gabriel Manu, the Electoral Commissioner for Walewale, told the press that the party would need to decide the next steps.

Police, in a statement, also said one arrest had been made following the chaos on September 9.

The suspect has been identified as Kamara Bawah, who is said to have damaged several ballot papers.

Police said the suspect is currently in police custody and assisting with the investigation.

The rerun was organised because a court annulled the first parliamentary primary election result.

NPP executives suspended

YEN.com.gh reported that two New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency executives in Walewale, North-East Region, have been suspended for alleged misconduct.

A letter issued by Fuseini Nurudeen, the party's North East Regional Chairman, suspended them and a party member.

They have all been instructed to hand over any party materials they possess pending a probe.

Asaase Radio reported that Fuseini Nurudeen, the party's Regional Chairman, issued the suspension letter.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

