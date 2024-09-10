The result of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Walewale parliamentary primary rerun has been annulled by the EC

This comes after a court annulled the first parliamentary primary election result

One person has been arrested in connection with the disruption of the primary on September 9

The result of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Walewale parliamentary primary rerun has been declared null and void.

Some people disrupted the sorting process and destroyed some of the ballot papers.

Police are investigating the disruption of the NPP Walewale parliamentary primary rerun.

Gabriel Manu, the Electoral Commissioner for Walewale, told the press that the party would need to decide the next steps.

Police, in a statement, also said one arrest had been made following the chaos on September 9.

The suspect has been identified as Kamara Bawah, who is said to have damaged several ballot papers.

Police said the suspect is currently in police custody and assisting with the investigation.

The rerun was organised because a court annulled the first parliamentary primary election result.

Why was the first Walewale primary annulled?

The incumbent MP, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, sued over the January 27 primary, which Dr Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama was said to have won.

Mahama, a vice presidential special advisor, narrowly defeated Abudu with 345 votes to 338.

Unsatisfied with the outcome, Abudu, a former minister, sued, citing electoral irregularities and malpractice by the party, Mahama and the Electoral Commission.

Asaase Radio reported that the court will make available details of the ruling on September 12, 2024.

The court said the election featured irregularities like impersonation and over-voting.

