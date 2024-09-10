Walewale MP Lariba Abudu Withdraws From NPP Primary Race" In The Interest Of The Greater Good"
- Walewale MP Lariba Zuweira Abudu has withdrawn from the contentious primary race
- Walewale MP said her decision was in the best interest of the party in a letter announcing her withdrawal
- The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Walewale parliamentary primary was annulled twice after disturbances
Walewale MP Lariba Zuweira Abudu has withdrawn from her constituency's New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary race after a troubled process that saw two cancelled polls.
Abudu's decision came ahead of a scheduled National Executive Committee meeting on September 11, 2024, which aims to address the situation.
In a letter, the Walewale MP said her decision was in the party's best interest.
“I have decided that in the interest of the greater good of the New Patriotic Party and peace and unity in the Walewale constituency, I will no longer be a candidate for MP in the 2024 elections."
After a second primary in the constituency, her withdrawal scale was cancelled amid further disturbances.
Some people disrupted the sorting process and destroyed some of the ballot papers. Police made one arrest after the incident.
Why was the first Walewale primary annulled?
Abudu sued over the January 27 primary, which Dr Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama was said to have won.
Mahama, a vice presidential special advisor, narrowly defeated Abudu with 345 votes to 338.
Unsatisfied with the outcome, Abudu sued, citing electoral irregularities and malpractice by the party, Mahama and the Electoral Commission.
The court said the election featured irregularities like impersonation and over-voting.
NPP suspends 2 Walewale constituency executive
YEN.com.gh reported that two constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party in Walewale have been suspended.
This came after the first Walewale NPP parliamentary primary election result was annulled.
The suspended persons have been instructed to hand over any party materials they possess pending a probe.
Source: YEN.com.gh
