Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central Member of Parliament, said the burden of blame in the growing galamsey menace should not be shouldered by politicians only.

According to him, the chiefs are just as guilty as the politicians who clandestinely support the illicit activity.

In an interview with TV3, he said some chiefs had taken money from illegal miners and permitted them access to their rivers and forests to mine.

He said some chiefs' active roles in the galamsey menace should not be overlooked.

He recounted an incident in Assin Central when he interviewed a few illegal miners he had chanced upon working on the Pra River about who permitted them to mine there.

Kennedy Agyapong said the miners said they had paid the chief of the town GH₵2,000 and a sheep, and he allowed them to mine in the river.

Agyapong’s statement was in reaction to some chiefs blaming politicians for the growing galamsey menace.

According to the MP, for the problem to be fixed once and for all, Ghanaians must first acknowledge their roles in the galamsey crisis and collaborate with the relevant authorities to address the issues.

He called for a concerted effort to tackle the menace and stop the pollution of the country’s rivers and lands.

CSOs demand government action to curb menace

His comment comes amidst growing calls for government action against the galamsey menace, which has devastated many rivers and depleted large swathes of forest land.

Civil society organisations and labour unions have urged the government to declare a state of emergency in galamsey-affected areas and deploy the military and police to tackle the situation in the towns and villages.

They have also called for a total ban on small-scale mining in the country.

But the Lands Minister has dismissed these calls, claiming that declaring a state of emergency could have far-reaching consequences on the country.

He also said a total ban on small-scale mining could collapse the economy.

CSOs and labour unions demand minister’s resignation

The Ghana Federation of Labour said Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, is unfit for his role.

The GFL said the minister did not understand Ghana's situation and should be shown the door.

It said the minister’s downplaying of the issue was 'pathetic and smacks of a deliberate act to destroy the very water bodies that protect and give us life'.

Minister says he won’t resign

YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Abu Jinapor has dismissed calls for him to resign from his role as Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

He said his resignation or removal from office will not stop the Galamsey menace.

He has urged his critics, which include civil society organisations and labour unions, to collaborate with the government to end the menace.

