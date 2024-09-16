A presidential candidate in the upcoming University of Ghana SRC elections, Maradona Adjei Yeboah, has denied the ruling New Patriotic Party is funding his campaign

The musician stated that even though he is a member of the NPP, his campaign is self-funded, and the party has no hand in it

He stated that he is committed to improving the general well-being of the students on campus

University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council (SRC) Presidential Candidate Maradona Adjei Yeboah, known as Guru, said his political affiliation did not influence his SRC bid.

Guru, a well-known artiste in Ghana, stated that despite his strong affiliations with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), that did not inform his presidential ambitions at the UG-SRC.

Guru says his political ambitions at the Univeristy of Ghana are self-funded and do not involve any political party.

His comment follows the widespread belief that the two major parties, the NPP and NDC, fund proxies in various university-level elections to further their political agenda in universities nationwide.

According to Guru, while he is a member of the NPP and supports the ideas of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s flagbearer, the NPP has no hand in his political ambition.

“The students don’t like mixing mainstream politics with school politics. I am solely sponsoring my campaign,” he told Adom FM.

Maradona stated that if elected, he would help address critical issues plaguing the student body, including accommodation, transportation and data services for online lectures.

Guru also stated that his future SRC government will implement a policy to establish one sick bay in every hall.

He noted that his policies are to improve the welfare of students on campus and ease both curricular and non-curricular situations in the school.

Guru’s disqualification rescinded

Maradona Adjei Yeboah, aka Guru, has successfully appealed his disqualification from the University of Ghana's SRC presidential race.

Guru and his running mate, Lawrence Edinam Egleh, were initially disqualified, but the rapper claimed this was a discrimination case.

Citi News reported that the university's appeals board decided on Guru's status in the SRC presidential race on September 15.

Per Radio Univers, the University of Ghana Appeals Board's decision was unanimous.

Guru responded to the news that his suspension had been overturned via a Facebook post, saying, 'On this side, we don’t lose'.

Guru shares his biggest challenge

YEN.com.gh reported that Guru has shared the biggest challenge he has encountered in his daily life.

The NKZ Music CEO admitted that he found it difficult to approach women he is interested in dating and propose to them.

The Pooley hitmaker told Emilia Brobbey that he could not find the courage to propose to his current partner, and they only began dating after developing romantic feelings when they started hanging out together.

