The Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku, has disclosed that the government has been unable to collect the 10 per cent tax on betting and lottery winnings.

He disclosed to Oyerepa TV that the government has been unable to implement the tax due to several challenges with Ghana's betting and lottery systems.

Sammi Awuku says the government is yet to make any revenues from the betting tax despite GRA claiming it made GH¢15 million within three months after it was passed.

He explained that the policy had been confronted by an extensive system of illegal, unregulated markets and that it could not correctly establish the scope of the taxable market.

Sammi Awuku stated that rough estimates suggest about 380 illegal operators are in the system.

He said that since the announcement of the betting tax in 2023, the government has failed to develop a proper framework for the collection to begin.

Sammi Awuku explained that since the policy was implemented, the NLA had to encourage those in the illegal betting market to register to allow the collection to begin.

“Even recently, [when] the NLA was forcing the known private lotto operators that we’ll license them, you heard the heat on the street,” he said.

He added that while there have been challenges, he is hopeful stakeholder engagements will help the government and the betting community reach a consensus that would benefit both parties.

“Now we can go back to them and prepare that this is what the government is bringing and how can we collectively support the government?

“Make sure you don’t kill your business, make sure you survive. NLA survives, but you still generate enough for the government.

“That for me is where we are. But we haven’t been able to even collect a cedi,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery Authority has been discussing the policy with the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Finance Ministry to help formulate a proper framework.

GRA makes GH¢15 million from betting tax

Sammi Awuku’s statement sharply contrasts with statements made by the Ghana Revenue Authority in 2023.

The Ghana Revenue Authority had announced that it made GH¢15 million from its betting tax.

The authority at the time said it was targeting GH¢60 million by the end of the 2023/2024 football season.

Edward Gyambra, the Commissioner in charge of DTRD, expressed confidence that the Authority will surpass its revenue targets by the end of the year.

Gyambra noted that the money it made came during the lean football season period.

Mahama reiterates opposition to betting tax

YEN.com.gh reported that former president John Mahama has reiterated his opposition to the 10 per cent betting tax.

He has also criticised the Electronic Transaction Levy for not meeting its targets.

Mahama gave various assurances to the youth during a town hall meeting at the University of Professional Studies.

