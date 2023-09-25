Three more persons are expected to testify before the parliamentary committee probing an alleged plot to underline the Inspector-General of Police.

One of the witnesses before the committee provided three names to speak to allegations against the IGP.

The allegations also concern the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu.

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Three more persons have been drawn into an alleged plot to undermine the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare captured on a leaked audio.

One of the police officers who testified before the parliamentary committee probing the leaked tape, Superintendent George Asare, submitted the three names to the committee.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare. Source: Facebook/@GhanaPoliceService

Source: Facebook

In a letter through his lawyers to the Chairman of the committee probing the tape, Supt Asare has requested the three persons, Ishaw Yakubu, Samuel Ofori and ASP Bawah Abdul Jan, to testify to allegations made against Dampare.

Boyo and Samuel Ofori are expected to testify on the award of a contract to former NPP Northern Regional Chairman Bugri Naabu and the payments of kickbacks by the IGP.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

They are also expected to speak to the role played by Bugri Naabu during the period leading to the appointment of Dampare as IGP and the alleged monthly payment made by one COP Nketiah Frimpong, on behalf of Dampare to Bugri Naabu, Samuel Ofori and Boyoo.

ASP Abdul Jalil will testify on claims that the Police Intelligence Directorate has been turned into a personal unit of the IGP and its involvement in alleged extra-judicial killings.

The committee probing the leaked tape is on a break until October 2, 2023.

Dampare accused of orchestrating recording

COP George Alex Mensah claimed Dampare was responsible for recording the leaked tape and has the original copy.

He also believes the audio currently before the parliamentary committee is heavily doctored.

When the committee members asked about the supposed original copy of the audio, COP Mensah said Dampare had the original document.

COP Mensah's claim was backed by Supt Asare when he testified.

Bugri Naabu claims responsibility for recordings

YEN.com.gh reported that Bugri Naabu said he was behind the recordings when he kicked off testimonies before the committee on August 28, 2023.

He said he hired someone to record the conversation in his office in Osu.

“I didn’t do it myself, but I requested somebody who knows how to do the recording to come and do it for me. I didn’t use a phone; I went to the mall and got this ordinary tape.”

Details of leaked tapes

YEN.com.gh covered the first audio leak, where the officers were lobbying for political support to remove Dampare. The recording, spanning 50 minutes and a transcription, was made public by some media sites.

The leak also claimed that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia disliked the IGP.

YEN.com.gh also reported separately that a second leak about the alleged plot against the IGP had images from a video.

A screenshot from the purportedly leaked video was also made public.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh