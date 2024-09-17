The Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association of Ghana has warned that if the galamsey menace is not stopped, the EU will ban the country's vegetable exports

According to the Association's president, Dr Felix Kamasah, the country would lose about $50 million in revenue because of the ban

He has urged the government to step up efforts to fix the galamsey situation before it is too late

Ghana risks losing approximately $50 million in revenue if the European Union (EU) bans vegetables and other produce from the country in response to the illegal mining menace.

The Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association of Ghana (VEPEAG) issued the warning, joining the campaign against galamsey and small-scale mining activities in the country.

VEPEAG says if galamsey is not stopped, the EU could ban Ghana's vegetable exports.

Source: Getty Images

VEPEAG warned that the effects of such a ban would be devastating for farmers and the economy as a whole.

In an interview with Citi FM, Dr Felix Mawuli Kamasah, the Association’s president, said the government must act swiftly to protect the industry from such a ban.

His concern was based on research that established that crops grown in mining communities, particularly those grown in Galamsey-affected areas, contained mercury and other harmful toxins that could be hazardous to human health.

He said if the trend continues, the EU, Ghana’s largest export destination, could ban the country’s crops, and other jurisdictions would immediately follow suit.

Dr Kamasah urged the government to introduce measures to ensure that the standard and quality of crops produced in Ghana meet international requirements.

He added that VEPEAG also demands the government develop a comprehensive plan to tackle the galamsey menace.

He threatened that if the government did not address the menace by the end of September, it would join organised labour in protesting against the government.

“We will join them for the demonstration because we are telling the president that he should come out like what he did to the COVID-19 issue,” he said.

Former EPA CEO warns of potential ban

Meanwhile, Ghana’s cocoa beans face a potential embargo from the international market due to the increasing risk of contamination from illegal mining activities.

This is according to Henry Kokofu, the former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Chief Executive Officer.

He was speaking at a public lecture at the Kumasi Technical University, where he highlighted the grave economic and social impact of illegal mining, locally known as Galamsey, on Ghana if nothing is done about it as soon as possible.

He said the cocoa industry in Ghana could be brought to its knees if Galamsey is left unchecked.

Ghana’s cocoa export revenue falls

In the meantime, YEN.com.gh has reported that Ghana's cocoa export revenue fell nearly $700 million in the first half of 2024.

Cocoa export returns dropped sharply from $1.45 billion in the first half of 2023 to just $760 million.

In cocoa-growing areas, bad weather, illegal mining, and other factors could cause projected yields to fall below 500,000 tons.

