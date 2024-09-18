The staff union of the National Commission for Civic Education has embarked on an indefinite strike

The strike which commenced today is in protest of what they describe as the FWSC's delay tactics in opening negotiation for their allowance

They say the FWSC's delay tactics have worsened their plight as members grapple with the cedi's depreciation and inflation

The National Commission for Civic Education’s staff union has embarked on an indefinite strike action following concerns about their conditions of service.

The staff union, which commenced its indefinite strike today, September 18, 2024, stated that the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) had mistreated it by delaying the negotiation of its members’ allowances.

The NCCE staff say the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has failed to resolve their delayed allowances.

According to the union’s Chairperson, Rebecca Colecraft, the union submitted proposals for negotiating their allowances to the FWSC in May 2023.

However, despite several reminders and consultations, the commission has failed to open negotiations.

She stated that the delay in the negotiations has harmed members' lives as they grapple with the cedi's depreciation and sky-high inflation.

The NCCE disclosed that the last time it negotiated allowances with the FWSC was in 2009, and since then, workers have suffered the erosion of the cedi's value.

It added that while the FWSC ignores the plight of its members, it has granted other public sector workers different allowances to cushion them from the economic challenges.

The union has urged the FWSC to ensure all necessary measures are taken to secure the required mandate and arrange a meeting to finalise the negotiations.

Meanwhile, the NCCE’s staff have been encouraged to participate in the strike to meet their demands.

NIA staff go on indefinite strike

Workers of the National Identification Authority embarked on an indefinite strike from Monday, June 10, 2024.

This followed a unanimous decision at a May 23, 2024 council meeting.

Initially scheduled for March 24, 2024, the strike was deferred following an intervention by the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations.

However, on June 9, 2024, the workers issued a statement stating that the government's assurance to implement better conditions of service for NIA staff had not come to fruition.

The NIA staff say the government has acted in bad faith throughout the negotiation process, hence the declaration of an indefinite strike.

MELPWU declares strike

YEN.com.gh reported that the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU) embarked on a nationwide strike on June 17, 2024.

The strike followed unsuccessful negotiations with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) on May 31, 2024, over their poor conditions of service.

The union expressed its utmost disappointment in the FWSC for failing to address its concerns during the two-year negotiation period.

It noted that strike action is a last-resort measure to get the government to act on finally concluding the negotiations on their conditions of service.

