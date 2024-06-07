Medical Laboratory workers' union have declared an indefinite strike action effective Monday, June 17, 2024

The strike follows unsuccessful negotiations with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission on May 31, 2024

The union says their strike is to pressure government to act on the matter

The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU) are set to embark on a nationwide strike on June 17, 2024.

The strike action follows unsuccessful negotiations with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) on May 31, 2024, over their poor conditions of service.

The laboratory workers say the FWSC has been disappointing throughout the negotiations.

Source: Getty Images

The union expressed its utmost disappointment in the FWSC for failing to address its concerns during the two-year negotiation period.

It noted that the strike action is last resort measure to get the government to act on finally concluding the negotiations on their conditions of service.

The repercussion of their dated strike would be felt across the country as patients would not be able to acess laboratory services in public hospitals nationwide.

The strike notice has been served to the National Labour Commission, the FWSC, the Ministries of Health, Employment and Labour Relations, Finance and all other relevant agencies.

The General Secretary of MELPWU, Dr Cephas Kofi Akortor, said it was rather disappointing that stakeholders had unduly delayed in addressing the union’s demands.

He noted that the union has come to the realisation that the government had entered the negotiations without good faith leading to its undue delay.

He said to prevent the frustration of workers from imploding at their various workplaces, the leadership of the union agreed to a nationwide union strike to finally push the government to act.

KATH doctors threaten to go on strike

Following a threat from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s staff to embark on a strike, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simone Osei-Mensah, has expressed his displeasure with the decision.

The health workers are embarking on the strike to protest their poor working conditions and acute accommodation challenges.

However, concerning their accommodation challenges, the minister said the only way for the health workers to get better ones is for them to vacate their current bungalows.

According to him, plans are underway for the construction of new blocks for the health workers to contain more of them than the existing ones do.

CETAG declares strike

YEN.com.gh reported that the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana has embarked on another strike action.

According to CETAG, the government has not fulfilled its side of an NLC arbitral award order and negotiated service conditions.

The association has also accused the NLC and the FWSC of treating them unfairly.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh