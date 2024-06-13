The National Identification Authority (NIA) staff has called off their strike after a meeting with major stakeholders

During the meeting, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission promised to act in good faith during future engagements

The NIA staff are demanding better service conditions after negotiating for several years

The National Identification Authority’s (NIA) staff has called off their strike.

The NIA staff declared an indefinite strike on Monday, June 10, 2024, citing the failure of the government to address their poor service conditions appropriately.

The NIA staff says if their grievances are not addressed, they will strike again.

A press release stated that following a meeting on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, it had decided to call off its strike.

The NIA staff met with the National Security Minister, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), and the National Labour Commission, who encouraged them to return to work while their grievances were addressed.

The staff also noted that the public outcry from Ghanaians affected by the strike influenced their decision to return.

Government gives NIA staff assurances

The staff said the FWSC, which they had earlier accused of entering into the service conditions with bad faith, has promised to act in good faith in subsequent engagements.

The NIA staff, however, warned that mere promises will not sway them.

They have notified that if the government refuses to show the good faith it promised them during the next engagement scheduled for Friday, June 14, 2024, it will not hesitate to strike again.

Meanwhile, all NIA staff members have been urged to return to work to professionally discharge their duties.

NIA declares strike

Workers of the National Identification Authority embarked on an indefinite strike on Monday, June 10, 2024.

This followed a unanimous decision at a council meeting on May 23, 2024.

Initially scheduled for March 24, 2024, the strike was deferred following an intervention by the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations.

However, on June 9, 2024, the workers issued a statement stating that the government's assurance to implement better conditions of service for NIA staff had not come to fruition.

The NIA staff say the government acted in bad faith throughout the negotiation process, hence the declaration of an indefinite strike.

The staff stated that their strike action was to drum up support for the government's improvement of their poor and demeaning conditions of service.

The decision resulted in the indefinite halt of all services provided by NIA staff at its district, regional, and premium centres and the national headquarters.

EC to make Ghana Card sole ID document

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission will make another attempt to make the Ghana Card the sole identity document for registering to vote.

The Electoral Commission chairperson said there was full support for the move from political parties.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Care Ghana’s Executive Director, David Kumi Addo, said this could flout the law.

