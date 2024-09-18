Nation Builders Corps trainees have threatened to petition at the Jubilee House if the government does not pay their arrears urgently

The coalition claimed that they have been taken for granted for too long and this has had severe consequences on their many members

The trainees urged the National Peace Council to intervene in the matter and seek a resolution for them or grapple with a security threat

The Coalition of NABCo Trainees has appealed to the National Peace Council to intervene on their behalf following the government’s failure to settle their allowance arrears since 2021.

The coalition expressed worry at the government’s seeming lack of interest in their plight, which has left many frustrated and disheartened.

NABCo says if the government does not pay them their arrears soon, they will storm Jubilee House.

The group noted that several petitions to the Presidency and other ministries have been left unanswered.

They fear the government’s seeming disregard for their situation could pose a national security risk in the upcoming elections.

It has warned that if the government fails to address their grievances, they will stage a large-scale demonstration at the forecourt of the Jubilee House a week before the December 7 elections.

The coalition said the National Peace Council's intervention to resolve their grievances could prevent what could potentially be a national security concern.

The group emphasised the severe impact of the unpaid allowances on their livelihoods and their potential implications on national security if they are not resolved before the general election.

They noted that as the National Peace Council works to ensure the country remains peaceful and stable during the 2024 elections, they hope their concerns would be treated with as much importance.

The executives of the Coalition of NABCo trainees have signed the petition.

Finance Ministry directs NABCo to Presidency

Earlier, the finance ministry advised the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) trainees to direct their grievances to the Presidency for resolution.

This follows a petition presented to the ministry by the NABCo trainees demanding the payment of eight and nine months’ worth of arrears.

In a response dated July 11, 2024, signed by the ministry’s chief director, Eva Esselba Mends, the ministry said the NABCo programme never fell under them.

The finance ministry advised the trainees to route their petition through the presidency to be reviewed and validated before submission to the finance ministry for processing.

It advised the trainees to add any additional documents that may support their claims for payment to be made to them.

NSS to enrol unemployed youth on scheme

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the National Service Scheme plans to recruit graduates and unemployed youth.

The proposed recruitment would focus on posts in various models, including sanitation, teaching, and agriculture.

This development is said to be a response to numerous applications for recruitment received from the youth.

