An Accra High Court has prohibited Democracy Hub's planned three-day demonstration in front of Jubilee House

This was after the police secured an injunction arguing that the area for their protest was in a national security zone

Convener for the group, Oliver Barker-Vormwaor, fumed at the court's granting of the injunction at the very last minute

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ghana Police Service has secured an injunction against a three-day demonstration by pressure group Democracy Hub.

An Accra High Court placed the injunction after the police had argued that the venue selected by Democracy Hub for their demonstration was a national security zone.

Democracy Hub's Oliver Barker-Vormawor says a high court injunction won't deter protesters from protesting.

Source: Facebook

The group planned to organise their demonstration at the frontage of the Jubilee House.

The three-day demo was expected to commence on Nkrumah’s Memorial Day, September 21, and end on September 23.

The court order was issued on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, prohibiting the group from embarking on their demonstration at their chosen venue.

Purpose of the Democracy Hub protest

Democracy Hub stated that their protest was to urge the government to address the country's socio-economic injustices.

Under the theme 'A New Constitution For A New Generation', the group said their protest was to draw the government’s attention to pressing socio-economic issues, including the growing unemployment rate and rising poverty levels.

It also wanted the government to confront the rampant state capture by a select few, combat the government’s corruption and advocate for judicial independence.

Barker-Vormawor reacts to injunction

In an X post following the injunction, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, convener of Democracy Hub, fumed at the injunction.

He stated that throughout Democracy Hub’s year-long existence, every demonstration has been affected by last-minute injunctions issued by the courts.

“It seems we are the only people not allowed to demonstrate in this town. Enough is enough! We will show up. Threats of arrests didn’t stop us the first time. They won’t now,” he said.

Barker-Vormawor says government officials offering inducements

YEN.com.gh reported that Oliver Barker-Vormawor has claimed the government dreads protests against economic hardship and has even offered inducements to stifle them.

The GHFixTheCountry convener claimed a prominent government official offered $1 million and government positions to stop the activism by the group and allied organisations.

"They offered to set up a committee and appoint us members to stop this activism. This was made directly to me and other leaders of FixTheCountry, which we refused.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh