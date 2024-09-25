The flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has sued the Electoral Commission over his disqualification from the presidential race.

Mornah has argued that his disqualification was unlawful, violated his rights, and did not follow due process.

Bernard Mornah wants to halt the printing of ballot papers until he is reinstated.

He wants the commission to declare him as a candidate and has appealed to the courts to stop the commission from printing ballot papers.

Mornah was among 11 presidential aspirants disqualified from contesting the election.

According to the EC, the disqualification was due to the aspirants’ failure to correct errors on their nomination forms.

For Mornah in particular, the commission said he had some signature discrepancies.

Apea-Danquah protests disqualification

YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Apea-Danquah, another disqualified aspirant, said he would petition what he describes as his unwarranted disqualification from the 2024 presidential race.

Apea-Danquah said he had submitted all the documents and made all the corrections the EC had recommended; thus should not have been disqualified.

He said his outfit would ensure that the situation is immediately remedied so that he can appear on the ballot sheet on December 7.

