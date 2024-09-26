The LPG Marketers Association of Ghana says the ongoing LPG shortages in Accra and other parts of the country could worsen

The association noted that the shortages have been occasioned by the failure of the Bulk Oil Distributors to supply gas to marketers

The association said if the issue is not resolved immediately, the country would be hit by severe shortages by the end of the week

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The LPG Marketers Association of Ghana has warned that ongoing Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) shortages in parts of the country could worsen soon.

The association noted that the Bulk Oil Distributors have failed to supply members with LPG, leading to shortages nationwide.

The LPG Marketers Association say the LPG shortage could worsen if they do not receive supplies today.

Source: Getty Images

Already, JoyNews has reported that long queues have started to emerge at LPG stations in Accra.

The LPG Marketers Association noted that there will be serious shortage issues if the Bulk Oil Distributors do not resolve the supply shortage today, September 26, 2024.

“About 60 to 70 per cent of us have run out of LPG, " Gabriel Kumi, the association's Vice President, said.

He said the few LPG stations with supply are under huge pressure and would run out of gas by the close of business on Friday, September 27, 2024, if the situation is not resolved.

Meanwhile, the Tema Oil Refinery has assured Ghanaians that the supply challenge is resolved.

TOR stated that the supply shortage was due to an initial challenge with the Bulk Oil Distributors.

TOR said supplies would improve soon so the situation could be normalised quickly.

Ghana faces fuel shortage

In 2022, Bloomberg reported that Ghana faces an imminent fuel shortage as the central bank rations dollars after oil prices surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg, Ghana's monthly fuel import bill jumped to $450 million in May from $250 million in January, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

The Bank of Ghana is only offering about $100 million a month at its foreign exchange auctions, and licensed bulk distributors can no longer plug the shortfall in the black market, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter isn’t public.

African governments face stark choices as Western sanctions on Russia disrupt global energy markets and prices soar.

Though Africa is home to several major crude oil producers, the continent has limited capacity to turn that oil into fuel for cars, trucks, and planes.

IES warns dollar shortage could cause fuel scarcity

YEN.com.gh also reported that the energy think tank, the Institute for Energy Security (IES), has said Ghana risks fuel shortage due to the scarcity of dollars to import the commodity and other global factors.

The institute disclosed on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, that long queues could soon start forming at Ghana fuel stations due to a petrol and diesel shortage.

IES Executive Director Nana Amoasi VII said things look dire for Ghana’s energy security.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh