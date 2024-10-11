Global site navigation

Anti-Galamsey Task Force Destroy 10 Changfans, Other Equipment On Pra River
Ghana

Anti-Galamsey Task Force Destroy 10 Changfans, Other Equipment On Pra River

by  Cornerlis Affre 3 min read
  • The government's anti-galamsey task force has destroyed 10 Changfans and other illegal mining equipment on the Pra river
  • The Commander of the anti-galamsey task force, Colonel Tedanu, stated that the task force is concerned with destroying illegal miners' infrastructure and machines on the rivers
  • He also explained that they are mainly focusing on the major water bodies and not the lands and forest reserves

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Operation Halt, the government’s anti-galamsey task force, has turned its attention to the Pra River in the Central Region.

In their latest incursion on galamsey sites on the river and in its environs, the task force seized and destroyed 10 Changfans, a pistol and eight water-pumping machines abandoned on the Pra River.

The anti-galamsey task force has destroyed 10 Changfans and other equipment on the Pra River
Operation Halt says its motive for now is to destroy illegal mining machines on major rivers.
Source: Getty Images

The task force had earlier destroyed 30 pieces of mining equipment on the Birim River in the Eastern Region during the first day of the operation.

Read also

Catholics to embark on prayer protest walk against galamsey today, October 11

No arrests were made as the illegal miners fled the scene before the arrival of the task force.

PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at YEN.com.gh Tomorrow

Subscribe to watch new videos

Colonel Eric Tenadu, Commander of the Operation Halt Task Force, told Citi News that the team also had to dismantle several other abandoned machines on the river.

He said the rapid redeployment of the task force from the Eastern to the Central Region was a strategic measure to outmanoeuvre illegal miners and leave them with little time to move their equipment to new locations.

He said the first phase of the operation would last for two weeks, within which the soldiers hope to immobilise as many illegal mining equipment and infrastructure as possible along all the major river bodies in the country.

It will also set up patrols on the major affected rivers, including the Pra, Birim, and Ankobra Rivers, to prevent illegal miners from setting up shop there.

Read also

Soldiers begin destroying chanfans, water pumping machines and excavators in renewed galamsey sites

Colonel Tenadu said the task force’s next destination would not be announced; however, illegal miners should prepare for them.

However, he said the task force's main focus is the river bodies, not illegal mining on land.

Catholics march against galamsey

Today, October 11, 2024, the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra led an environmental prayer walk as part of an anti-galamsey protest.

The Archdiocese will be joined by the Conference of Major Superiors of Religious Ghana, the Catholic Lay Faithfuls and Professionals, and other concerned Ghanaians.

A separate press statement from the Archdiocese on Friday, October 4, 2024, stated that the protest is more than just a walk.

Subscribe to watch new videos

It stressed that it is a clarion call for collective action against the illegal mining menace that has devastated Ghana’s natural environment, threatening the lives and livelihoods of all Ghanaians.

The protest organisers said the government could no longer be complacent in the fight against galamsey and have urged it to immediately initiate sustained action to clamp down on the illegal miners.

Read also

Deputy Lands Minister pledges to restore galamsey-ruined rivers if NPP wins 2024 elections

Military destroy equipment on Birim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that deployed military personnel have begun destroying mining equipment on the Birim River after a renewed crackdown against illegal mining.

Soldiers deployed under the government’s 'Operation Halt' are reported to have destroyed 18 chanfans and other equipment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Cornerlis Affre avatar

Cornerlis Affre (CA and Politics Editor) Cornerlis Kweku Affre is at present a Current Affairs Editor at Yen.com. He covers politics, business, and other current affairs. He has worked in various roles in the media space for at least 5 years. You can reach out to him at cornerlis.affre@yen.com.gh

Hot: