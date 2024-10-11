The government's anti-galamsey task force has destroyed 10 Changfans and other illegal mining equipment on the Pra river

The Commander of the anti-galamsey task force, Colonel Tedanu, stated that the task force is concerned with destroying illegal miners' infrastructure and machines on the rivers

He also explained that they are mainly focusing on the major water bodies and not the lands and forest reserves

Operation Halt, the government’s anti-galamsey task force, has turned its attention to the Pra River in the Central Region.

In their latest incursion on galamsey sites on the river and in its environs, the task force seized and destroyed 10 Changfans, a pistol and eight water-pumping machines abandoned on the Pra River.

Operation Halt says its motive for now is to destroy illegal mining machines on major rivers.

The task force had earlier destroyed 30 pieces of mining equipment on the Birim River in the Eastern Region during the first day of the operation.

No arrests were made as the illegal miners fled the scene before the arrival of the task force.

Colonel Eric Tenadu, Commander of the Operation Halt Task Force, told Citi News that the team also had to dismantle several other abandoned machines on the river.

He said the rapid redeployment of the task force from the Eastern to the Central Region was a strategic measure to outmanoeuvre illegal miners and leave them with little time to move their equipment to new locations.

He said the first phase of the operation would last for two weeks, within which the soldiers hope to immobilise as many illegal mining equipment and infrastructure as possible along all the major river bodies in the country.

It will also set up patrols on the major affected rivers, including the Pra, Birim, and Ankobra Rivers, to prevent illegal miners from setting up shop there.

Colonel Tenadu said the task force’s next destination would not be announced; however, illegal miners should prepare for them.

However, he said the task force's main focus is the river bodies, not illegal mining on land.

Catholics march against galamsey

Today, October 11, 2024, the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra led an environmental prayer walk as part of an anti-galamsey protest.

The Archdiocese will be joined by the Conference of Major Superiors of Religious Ghana, the Catholic Lay Faithfuls and Professionals, and other concerned Ghanaians.

A separate press statement from the Archdiocese on Friday, October 4, 2024, stated that the protest is more than just a walk.

It stressed that it is a clarion call for collective action against the illegal mining menace that has devastated Ghana’s natural environment, threatening the lives and livelihoods of all Ghanaians.

The protest organisers said the government could no longer be complacent in the fight against galamsey and have urged it to immediately initiate sustained action to clamp down on the illegal miners.

Military destroy equipment on Birim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that deployed military personnel have begun destroying mining equipment on the Birim River after a renewed crackdown against illegal mining.

Soldiers deployed under the government’s 'Operation Halt' are reported to have destroyed 18 chanfans and other equipment.

