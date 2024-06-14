One person has been killed by land guards at a construction site at Tebu in the Ga South Municipality

Land guards have killed one person at a construction site at Tebu in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Three other persons were injured in the incident. The heavily armed land guards demanded a digging fee of GH¢4,000 to allow them to continue construction work.

Land guard activity has escalated to violence in the past

After being denied the money, the landguards fired sporadically, causing the casualties.

Felix Akunnor, a victim of the ordeal, told Citi News they had made a digging fee payment earlier.

"We were just visiting our site as any ordinary Ghanaian would do. The estate developer who sold that land to us is our brother, so it is not like we bought the land illegally, “ he said.

According to Ebenezer Ahortor, Assemblyman for the Danchera electoral area, the land guards have been terrorising residents of the area for years.

Similar troubles in Ga South

Eleven landguards were recently arrested in Asabaham in the same Ga South Municipality for terrorising developers in the area.

The group reportedly threatened and chased workers developing the site, thus hindering progress.

The complainant said the landguards had been terrorising the clients of Morton City Real Estate, which owns 49.640 acres of land in Asabaham.

Anytime clients, after purchasing land from Morton City, go to the site for development, the landguards attack them.

According to the police report, the land guards, wielding cutlasses and guns, would seize the tools of workers and threaten them to either leave the site or pay money.

Past land guard troubles

In December 2022, YEN.com.gh reported that a group of landguards attacked some construction workers at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

The construction workers, in turn, shot at the landguards, wounding one of them.

YEN.com.gh also reported that in April 2021, landguards disrupted a press conference organised by a New Patriotic Party group at Dansoman.

The land guards, numbering about 20, ransacked the venue and chased away reporters covering the event.

