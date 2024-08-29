The East Legon Police have apprehended ten individuals for engaging in landguard activities at Adjirigano

The arrest follows a complaint from the Gborbu Wulomo, Nii Borketey Laweh XXXIII, about the conduct of the landguards

The suspects have been arrested following a police swoop on the site, and they have been arraigned

The suspects are Harry Otu Hesse, Tahiru Yakubu, Khalid Adnam, Michael Laryea, Awudu Salifu and Theophilus Mensah.

The police say the suspects are notorious for disrupting the activities of workers sent to develop the land in the area.

Source: Getty Images

Mustapha Awudu, Kwetey Aryettey, Ibrahim Musah and Salifu Moses were also apprehended during a police operation at the site.

The suspects were immediately taken into police custody and were processed for arraignment.

Their arrest follows a complaint filed by the Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, a landowner affected by the suspects’ alleged activities.

The police indicated that the said landguards had been accused of harassing clients on property sold for development at the site.

They are alleged to have disrupted construction work, confiscated tools and obstructed workers hired to work on the land.

Following the report, the East Legon Police conducted an intelligence-led operation on August 28, 2024, at the site, leading to the arrest of the suspects

Cutlasses and other materials were seized from the suspects during the police raid.

The suspects have since had their statements taken and have been arraigned.

Languards kill one at Ga South Municipality

Earlier, landguards killed one person at a construction site at Tebu in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Three other persons were injured in the incident.

The heavily armed land guards demanded a digging fee of GH¢4,000 to allow them to continue construction work.

After being denied the money, the landguards fired sporadically, causing the casualties.

Felix Akunnor, a victim of the ordeal, told Citi News they had made a digging fee payment earlier.

According to Ebenezer Ahortor, Assemblyman for the Danchera electoral area, the land guards have been terrorising residents of the area for years.

Gomoa Akyempim Palace attacked by landguards

YEN.com.gh reported that the Gomoa Akyempim Palace in the Central Region was attacked by armed men on July 9, raising renewed concerns about landguard activities.

In a statement to YEN.com.gh, Queenmother Obaatanpa Ama Eduwa said a clash with people at the palace occurred with the men said to be notorious landguards from Ashaiman.

The incident followed a directive from the embattled Omanhen on July 9 to close the palace.

The Queenmother suspects this intrusion was a deliberate attempt to disrupt the peace and security of Gomoa Assin.

Source: YEN.com.gh