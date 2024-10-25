State prosecutors have dropped charges against four more Democracy Hub protesters at the Accra Circuit Court

Earlier, state prosecutors dropped charges against seven Democracy Hub protesters at the Accra High Court

This brings to eleven the number of discharged protesters out of the 53 that were arrested in September

Four more Democracy Hub protesters have been discharged following the state's withdrawal of charges against them.

This brings the number of discharged protesters to 11 after seven were discharged on October 22, 2024.

The State Prosecutors have withdrawn charges against four more Democracy Hub protesters.

The state prosecutors told the Accra Circuit Court that they had updated their charge sheet against the protesters brought to court on September 25, 2024.

The four discharged persons are Cedric Bansah, Nana Amo Mensah Prempeh, Emmanuel Offei and Thomas Yeboah.

Seven Democracy Hub protesters were discharged

Seven Democracy Hub protesters who were arraigned before the Accra High Court on October 22, 2024, have been discharged.

The Accra High Court discharged the protesters after the state prosecution led by Amanda Awadi informed the presiding judge that the Republic had decided to drop the charges against the seven.

The seven protesters were among nine who were brought before the court today.

They include Seth Cofie, Nii Quaye Hammond, Kingsley Asiedu, Vera Gloria Louis, Manuel Biney, Ernest Acheampong, and Dorsese Joseph.

The state prosecutor said a new charge sheet would be prepared and filed against the remaining two accused. The case was adjourned to November 21, 2024.

Police accused of unlawful arrest

The Ghana Police Service has been accused of unlawfully arresting over 46 protesters following a three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration in Accra.

The protesters were demonstrating against the government's handling of the economic crisis and the illegal mining menace, which poses a significant danger to Ghana's water supply.

Reacting to the arrests, a lawyer and member of the Democracy Hub legal team, Prince Ganaku, said the police's actions are unlawful and reprehensible.

He stated that the police had refused to provide a list of those it picked up from the protest grounds and had also declined to disclose police stations where protesters were being kept.

Police dragged to CHRAJ

YEN.com.gh reported that a team of lawyers has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), accusing the Ghana Police Service of violating protesters' fundamental human rights and freedoms.

The lawyers, led by Timothy Selikem Donkor, accused the police of unconscionably detaining protesters under inhumane and harsh conditions that fly in the face of Articles 14, 15, 17, 19 and 23 of the 1992 constitution.

