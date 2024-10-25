An illegal miner has been sentenced to an 18-year prison term with hard labour for causing harm to his friend.

According to the prosecutor, the illegal miner, Akwasi Issac, 22, also known as Akwasman, had stumbled home from town heavily drunk when he proceeded to harass his friend Kwaku Yeboah, who was fast asleep.

The illegal miner is said to have slide his friend's wrist with a cutlass.

The state prosecutor, Chief Inspector Lartey, said that irritated by Isaac’s harassment, Yeboah had attempted several ways to get Isaac from continuing with his harassment, but Isaac would not budge.

He finally used a cutlass to hit Isaac’s back, which got him infuriated.

The two soon started fighting.

Irate, Isaac went to fetch a cutlass and attempted to slash Yeboah, but in his attempt to block it, Yeboah’s right wrist got chopped off.

A good Samaritan rushed Yeboah to the Greenshield Hospital in Sefwi Bekwai, where he received treatment and was later discharged.

Following the incident, a mob attacked Isaac, but he pretended to be unconscious till the police arrived and took him away.

At the police station, Isaac admitted the crime and was arraigned before the Asankragwa District Court, which placed him on remand to aid investigations.

Akwasi Isaac, however, pleaded not guilty when arraigned before the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

