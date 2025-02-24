The presidency has released the lineup of activities to commemorate Ghana’s 68th Independence Day celebration

The planned activities will begin with the Commemoration of the 28th February Crossroad Shooting Incident

Under Mahama, the theme for Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebration is 'Reflect, Review, and Reset'

The National Celebrations Planning Committee released the lineup of activities to commemorate Ghana’s 68th Independence Day celebration on March 6.

The events will feature historical commemorations, educational competitions, and a ceremonial parade.

Ghana's government shares activities for the 2025 Independence Day celebration.

Source: Getty Images

The presidency said the planned activities had all been designed to engage citizens in national history and patriotism.

The planned activities will begin with the Commemoration of the 28th February Crossroad Shooting Incident on Friday, February 28, to honour the memory of three veterans who were shot by British authorities during a protest in 1948.

The planned activities for Independence Day will include:

Commemoration of the 28th February Crossroad Shooting Incident

Finals of a nationwide school quiz competition on March 2, 2025

Finals of a nationwide debate competition on March 4, 2025

President’s school children awards programme on March 5, 2025

Ceremonial parade at the forecourt of the Presidency on March 6, 2025.

Among other things, the presidency said it would be sharing interesting historical content on the happenings leading up to the shooting on February 28, 1948.

The Communications Subcommittee will also host an X-space conversation on protests in Ghana.

Additionally, a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Nationalism Park on February 28, 2025.

The 68th Independence Day celebration is the first for the new John Mahama administration. Source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Theme for 2025 Independence Day

The theme for the celebration is 'Reflect, Review, and Reset'.

This year’s celebration will be held at Jubilee House, not the usual Independence Square, following President Mahama’s directive to cut government spending.

The presidency said the theme fits into the perceived general sentiment of the country and the government's push for a reset.

It also said it reflected the modesty with which these celebrations would be done.

The government has also suspended the rotational celebration of Ghana’s Independence Day celebration. It believes the costs are unsustainable.

New holidays expected under Mahama

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Mahama announced plans to restore Republic Day as a statutory national holiday and introduce an additional public holiday for Eid al-Fitr as promised when he was campaigning to be president.

During his thank-you tour in the Western Region on February 5, he said the proposed National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving could be held on July 1. A 2019 amendment by the previous government removed Republic Day from the public holiday list.

Source: YEN.com.gh