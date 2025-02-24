Government Unveils Activities For First Independence Day Celebration Under Mahama
- The presidency has released the lineup of activities to commemorate Ghana’s 68th Independence Day celebration
- The planned activities will begin with the Commemoration of the 28th February Crossroad Shooting Incident
- Under Mahama, the theme for Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebration is 'Reflect, Review, and Reset'
The National Celebrations Planning Committee released the lineup of activities to commemorate Ghana’s 68th Independence Day celebration on March 6.
The events will feature historical commemorations, educational competitions, and a ceremonial parade.
The presidency said the planned activities had all been designed to engage citizens in national history and patriotism.
The planned activities will begin with the Commemoration of the 28th February Crossroad Shooting Incident on Friday, February 28, to honour the memory of three veterans who were shot by British authorities during a protest in 1948.
The planned activities for Independence Day will include:
- Commemoration of the 28th February Crossroad Shooting Incident
- Finals of a nationwide school quiz competition on March 2, 2025
- Finals of a nationwide debate competition on March 4, 2025
- President’s school children awards programme on March 5, 2025
- Ceremonial parade at the forecourt of the Presidency on March 6, 2025.
Among other things, the presidency said it would be sharing interesting historical content on the happenings leading up to the shooting on February 28, 1948.
The Communications Subcommittee will also host an X-space conversation on protests in Ghana.
Additionally, a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Nationalism Park on February 28, 2025.
Theme for 2025 Independence Day
The theme for the celebration is 'Reflect, Review, and Reset'.
This year’s celebration will be held at Jubilee House, not the usual Independence Square, following President Mahama’s directive to cut government spending.
The presidency said the theme fits into the perceived general sentiment of the country and the government's push for a reset.
It also said it reflected the modesty with which these celebrations would be done.
The government has also suspended the rotational celebration of Ghana’s Independence Day celebration. It believes the costs are unsustainable.
New holidays expected under Mahama
YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Mahama announced plans to restore Republic Day as a statutory national holiday and introduce an additional public holiday for Eid al-Fitr as promised when he was campaigning to be president.
During his thank-you tour in the Western Region on February 5, he said the proposed National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving could be held on July 1. A 2019 amendment by the previous government removed Republic Day from the public holiday list.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
