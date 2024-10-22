Seven out of nine Democracy Hub protesters that were arraigned at an Accra High Court today, October 22, 2024 have been discharged

Seven Democracy Hub protesters who were arraigned before the Accra High Court on October 22, 2024, have been discharged.

The Accra High Court discharged the protesters after the state prosecution led by Amanda Awadi informed the presiding judge that the Republic had decided to drop the charges against the seven.

The seven protesters were part of a set of nine protesters who had been brought before the court today.

The seven include Seth Cofie, Nii Quaye Hammond, Kingsley Asiedu, Vera Gloria Louis, Manuel Biney, Ernest Acheampong and Dorsese Joseph.

The state prosecutor stated that a new charge sheet would be prepared and filed against the remaining two accused.

The case was adjourned to November 21, 2024.

Police accused of unlawful arrest

The Ghana Police Service has been accused of unlawfully arresting over 46 protesters following a three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration in Accra.

The protesters were demonstrating against the government’s handling of the economic crisis and the illegal mining menace, which poses a great danger to Ghana’s water supply.

Reacting to the arrests, a lawyer and member of the Democracy Hub legal team, Prince Ganaku, said the police’s actions are unlawful and reprehensible.

He stated that the police had refused to provide a list of those it picked up from the protest grounds and had also refused to disclose police stations where protesters were being kept.

Man blames protesters for daughter's death

YEN.com.gh reported that the lawyers of one Frederick Asante Nyarko have petitioned the Ghana Police Service to release the details of the conveners of the Democracy Hub anti-galamsey protests.

Frederick Asante Nyarko alleges that his daughter died as a result of the chaos that characterised the first day of the anti-galamsey protest.

In a letter to the Inspector General of Police, Nyarko’s legal team stated that pertinent information about the leaders of the demonstration would be key to helping the affected party seek legal redress for the death of his daughter.

