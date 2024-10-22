Global site navigation

Seven Democracy Hub Protesters Discharged After State Drops Charges Against Them
Ghana

Seven Democracy Hub Protesters Discharged After State Drops Charges Against Them

by  Cornerlis Affre 2 min read
  • Seven out of nine Democracy Hub protesters that were arraigned at an Accra High Court today, October 22, 2024 have been discharged
  • The state prosecution led by Amanda Awadi said the state had dropped the charges against them
  • Meanwhile, the other two protesters have had their cases adjourned to November 21, 2024

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Seven Democracy Hub protesters who were arraigned before the Accra High Court on October 22, 2024, have been discharged.

The Accra High Court discharged the protesters after the state prosecution led by Amanda Awadi informed the presiding judge that the Republic had decided to drop the charges against the seven.

Seven Democracy Hub protesters have been discharged after the state dropped all charges against them
Seven Democracy Hub protesters set free after state drops charges against them.
Source: Twitter

The seven protesters were part of a set of nine protesters who had been brought before the court today.

The seven include Seth Cofie, Nii Quaye Hammond, Kingsley Asiedu, Vera Gloria Louis, Manuel Biney, Ernest Acheampong and Dorsese Joseph.

Read also

Alban Bagbin adjourns parliament indefinitely in response to Supreme Court ruling

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The state prosecutor stated that a new charge sheet would be prepared and filed against the remaining two accused.

The case was adjourned to November 21, 2024.

Police accused of unlawful arrest

The Ghana Police Service has been accused of unlawfully arresting over 46 protesters following a three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration in Accra.

The protesters were demonstrating against the government’s handling of the economic crisis and the illegal mining menace, which poses a great danger to Ghana’s water supply.

Reacting to the arrests, a lawyer and member of the Democracy Hub legal team, Prince Ganaku, said the police’s actions are unlawful and reprehensible.

Subscribe to watch new videos

He stated that the police had refused to provide a list of those it picked up from the protest grounds and had also refused to disclose police stations where protesters were being kept.

Read also

NDC caucus vows to resist attempts to undermine speaker's order: "We're the majority"

Man blames protesters for daughter's death

YEN.com.gh reported that the lawyers of one Frederick Asante Nyarko have petitioned the Ghana Police Service to release the details of the conveners of the Democracy Hub anti-galamsey protests.

Frederick Asante Nyarko alleges that his daughter died as a result of the chaos that characterised the first day of the anti-galamsey protest.

In a letter to the Inspector General of Police, Nyarko’s legal team stated that pertinent information about the leaders of the demonstration would be key to helping the affected party seek legal redress for the death of his daughter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Cornerlis Affre avatar

Cornerlis Affre (CA and Politics Editor) Cornerlis Kweku Affre is at present a Current Affairs Editor at Yen.com. He covers politics, business, and other current affairs. He has worked in various roles in the media space for at least 5 years. You can reach out to him at cornerlis.affre@yen.com.gh

Hot: