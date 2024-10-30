Ghana Police Driver Arrested After Fatal Crash With Motorbike Rider At Abeka
The police driver involved in a fatal crash at Zongo Junction on the Achimota-Tesano stretch has been detained.
UTV reported that the police bus, travelling on the Accra-bound road, failed to notice the rider due to heavy traffic on both sides.
The crash occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, October 30, 2024, as the police bus driver attempted to bypass traffic by using the opposite lane, resulting in a fatal collision with the rider.
Adom News reported that traffic control police picked up the driver and impounded his bus at the Tesano Police station.
The yet-to-be-identified rider died on the spot. Some onlookers said it was a Yango delivery man.
The body of the deceased, along with the damaged motorcycle, has been transported to the police morgue.
Source: YEN.com.gh
