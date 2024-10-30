The police driver involved in a fatal knockdown on the Achimota-Tesano stretch has been detained

The police driver involved in a fatal crash at Zongo Junction on the Achimota-Tesano stretch has been detained.

UTV reported that the police bus, travelling on the Accra-bound road, failed to notice the rider due to heavy traffic on both sides.

The crash occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, October 30, 2024, as the police bus driver attempted to bypass traffic by using the opposite lane, resulting in a fatal collision with the rider.

Adom News reported that traffic control police picked up the driver and impounded his bus at the Tesano Police station.

The yet-to-be-identified rider died on the spot. Some onlookers said it was a Yango delivery man.

The body of the deceased, along with the damaged motorcycle, has been transported to the police morgue.

Previous interdiction of police officers

The Ghana Police Service recently interdicted three of its men for failings during the limited voter registration exercise.

The affected police officers were based at the Electoral Commission Office at Adugyama in the Ashanti Region.

The interdicted officers were identified as Inspectors Michael Addo, Eric Boakye and Michael Gyan.

Violence erupted at Adugyama in the Ahafo Ano South East Constituency of the Ashanti Region as the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress supporters clashed. This clash left three persons injured.

Soldier, policeman charged over theft of royal stool

YEN.com.gh reported that a soldier, a police officer, and five others were charged over the theft of royal items from the Anum Traditional Area.

The suspects allegedly broke into the premises and stole the Black Stool, other royal regalia, and two Kente clothes.

The incident was related to a chieftaincy dispute over selecting the heir to the Anum paramount stool.

