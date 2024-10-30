A police bus driver was arrested for causing a fatal accident at Tesano, Greater Accra, killing a motorcyclist on October 30, 2024

Witnesses claim the driver was negligent, driving against traffic to bypass rush-hour congestion

Several social media users who saw the video criticised the Police bus driver and other security car drivers

The Police have arrested a Police bus driver for killing a motor rider in an accident on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at Tesano in the Greater Accra region.

Eyewitnesses said the fatal accident was caused by the negligence of the Police bus driver.

Police bus knocks down and kills okada rider at Tesano. Photo credit: Ernest Ankomah (Getty Images) & Kofi Osei (Facebook)

Source: UGC

In a post on X, @sikaofficial1 said the police bus driver was driving against traffic while heading towards Nsawam. The rider was headed in the direction of Accra from Nsawam.

The rush hour traffic caused the police bus to drive against traffic. When the bus reached the Abeka junction, the motor rider could not move out of the lane because other vehicles were coming.

The police bus could also not maneuver its way through and collided with the okada rider leading to his death on the spot.

According to a UTV reporter, the MTTD police officers at the Abeka junction arrested the driver of the police bus and also took the Okada rider’s motor to the Tesano Police Station.

Watch the video below:

Netizens condemn police driver for careless driving

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the accident involving the Okada rider and the police bus. shared by @sikaofficial1 Read them below:

@_sevenn6 said:

“People who are supposed to ensure that laws are being enforced are now breaking them. Where is all this reckless driving coming from? Because it’s a police car or what? 🤦‍♂️”

@yrnrgee00 wrote:

“Those who protect the law are even lawless”

@RICHPAGEZ said:

“Is the police above the law?”

@ebk233 wrote:

“I wonder how this one is going to end”

@Briscohood said:

“What a way to lose a life!”

@rache16348 wrote:

“Wawu free, 3nkc babiaa”

@efo_phil said:

“Lawlessness everywhere. E do ah a dey ask myself where dem Dey go all. The time. U go go dema office den Ebi secof food dem dey rush we for road.”

@ExcellenceReign wrote:

“Some of this police vehicles drive recklessly and always speeding. Ah Ghana paa they recruit people into the service without checking certain things.”

Couple in accident before their big day

YEN.com.gh reported that a couple survived a car crash in Techiman on their wedding day.

The couple's car collided with a truck after a motor tricycle crossed their path, leading to a crash with a heavy vehicle.

The incident, which could have been tragic, turned into a moment of gratitude, with social media users showing relief.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh