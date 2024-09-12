The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party has promised to reduce electricity tariffs by 50% if elected president

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said his government would heavily invest in solar power to ease the country's reliance on fossil fuels and hydropower

He explained that the reliance on fossil fuels and hydropower has resulted in high electricity costs and erratic power supply

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised to halve electricity costs if elected president in the upcoming December 7 polls.

He said his future government would achieve this by significantly growing the nation's solar energy output, making it its primary energy source.

NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says his future government will heavily invest in solar energy production to reduce reliance on fossil and hydropower energy.

He noted that Ghana’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels and hydropower energy for electricity production has been unsustainable, resulting in frequent power fluctuations and increasing electricity tariffs for households and businesses.

He said his future government plans to develop large-scale solar power projects nationwide to ease the reliance on fossil fuels and hydropower.

According to Dr Bawumia, God has gifted Ghana with a lot of sun, and it is time for the country to harness the free energy source for its development.

“We would increase the power generated through solar by 2000MW and this would reduce electricity bills by 50%," he said on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at Teshie in the Greater Accra Region.

Dr Bawumia also stated that the switch to solar power would support the development of a solar panel manufacturing industry in Ghana.

He explained that his government would support local companies in producing solar panels for the programme to reduce its cost.

He said this would create more employment opportunities for young Ghanaians

Bawumia says government to import 100 E-buses

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the government intends to import 100 electronic buses into the country by the end of the year.

Bawumia said plans to procure and import the vehicle are well advanced, and they will arrive in the country soon.

He noted that the initiative is part of the government’s grand scheme to reduce the country’s carbon emissions in the fight against climate change and global warming.

He also noted that introducing electronic buses would help address rising transportation costs in the country, which are primarily caused by rising fuel costs and the exchange rate difference.

PURC announces electricity tariff reduction

YEN.com.gh reported that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has announced a reduction in electricity tariffs.

The commission said the tariff reduction of 6.56% will benefit some sections of residential consumers.

After its most recent review, the commission also said there would be no change in water tariffs.

