Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh has apologised to the University of Ghana after his claim about HIV infections among students at the school

Tetteh alleged that there was a high prevalence of HIV infections among students at the University of Ghana

The University of Ghana earlier described his comments as callous and demanded an apology

Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh, founder of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has apologised to the University of Ghana after his claim that there was a high prevalence of HIV infections among students at the school.

In a statement, Tetteh said he did not intend to undermine the university or spread misinformation.

Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh says he regrets his claims about HIV infections on the University of Ghana campus. Source: University of Ghana, Legon/Lawrence Tetteh

He also said he was only trying to highlight broader societal issues faced by youth and not to single out UG students.

Tetteh first made a claim on GTV’s Breakfast Show on October 24, 2024, saying the number of HIV cases at the University of Ghana was shocking.

In his comments, he claimed that a significant number of UG students were HIV-positive, attributing this to alleged promiscuous behaviour on campus.

In response, the University of Ghana criticised his comments and demanded an apology.

The university stressed that conversations surrounding HIV should be based on scientific data and not speculation to avoid sensationalising the issue.

More than 17,000 Ghanaians HIV positive

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that 17,774 people, consisting of 6,457 males and 11,317 females, became newly infected with HIV in 2023, according to data from the 2023 national and sub-national HIV and AIDS estimates and projections for Ghana.

The newly infected population includes 4,869 young people between the ages of 15 and 24, 1,698 children under 15, 1,520 adolescents between 10 and 19, and 16,076 adults above 15.

Dr Kyeremeh Atuahene, the Director General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, stated that while the new number marks a significant reduction in the rate of new infections, a 14.8% reduction between 2013 and 2023, it falls short of the country’s annual target of reducing the rate of new infections by 17% within the last 10 years.

