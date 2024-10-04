The Ghana AIDS Commission has expressed grave concern at the government's failure to provide them with adequate funding

The Commission's Director General said the financial constraints they find themselves in have left them unable to expand access to their essential services

Kyeremeh Atuahene noted that if the status quo remains the same the country's HIV/AIDS cases could rise exponentially

The Ghana Aids Commission has bemoaned the lack of adequate funding for its operations to combat the spread of HIV/AIDS in the country.

Kyeremeh Atuahene, the Commission's Director General, said the organisation's dire financial constraints have prevented it from implementing several programmes aimed at preventing, treating, and supporting those afflicted by the virus.

He told JoyNews that the Commission’s inability to secure adequate funds has created a serious challenge, as it is unable to achieve its goals of slowing the country’s infection rate and improving the quality of life of persons living with the virus.

He added that the Commission has had no option but to limit access to its essential services, including testing, counselling and antiretroviral treatment.

The situation, he said, has left many unaware of their HIV status, thus contributing to the virus’ spread.

In addition to the lack of adequate financial support, the Commission urged government agencies, non-governmental organisations, and international partners to pool resources and support HIV/AIDS awareness campaigns.

Kyeremeh Atuahene said such support is much needed to help scale up the Commission's essential services to increase testing and status awareness as well as prevention, treatment and other care services.

“So that we will be able to reduce new infections, and AIDS-related deaths and increase the uptake of HIV prevention and treatment services," he said.

Global Fund threatens to suspend Ghana shipments

Ghana risks suffering a potential health crisis following the Global Fund’s decision to suspend shipments of essential medical supplies to the country.

This follows the government’s delays in clearing previous donations stuck at the Tema Port.

Medicines affected include vital antiretroviral medicines needed for the survival of HIV/AIDS patients, Tuberculosis prevention and treatment medicines and malaria medicines.

According to stakeholders in the health sector, the Global Fund’s decision is a major blow to the country as it could potentially lead to preventable deaths and several disease outbreaks in the country.

Health Ministry secures clearing fees for containers

YEN.com.gh reported that the Health Ministry has announced it has finally secured money to clear the Global Fund containers at the port.

There were 64 outstanding containers at the port that could not be cleared because of accumulated demurrages.

After securing the funds, the ministry says the containers will be cleared by the end of June and distributed nationwide.

