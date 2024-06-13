The High Court has accepted the secretly recorded audio between Richard Jakpa and Godfred Dame as evidence

Dame faced calls to resign after the National Democratic Congress released a 16-minute recording as proof he allegedly tried to coerce a witness

The recording captures a conversation between Dame and Richard Jakpa over a case concerning a financial loss of €2.37 million to the state

The High Court has accepted the secretly recorded audio between Richard Jakpa and Attorney General Godfred Dame as evidence for Jakpa's cross-examination in the ambulance financial loss case.

Though Dame rejected the audio's relevance to the trial, the judge, after reviewing the arguments, ruled that it should be admitted.

Attorney General Godfred Dame.

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that lawyers for Ato Forson have begun cross-examining Richard Jakpa on the audio.

Dame faced calls to resign after the National Democratic Congress released a 16-minute recording as proof he allegedly tried to coerce Jakpa against Forson in the ambulance case.

A judge has since said there was no overt wrongdoing by Dame, though he was unsuccessfully advised to recuse himself from the case.

The controversy began when Jakpa said in court he had been pressured to provide testimony detrimental to Forson.

He said that the attorney general had been calling him at odd hours.

According to the NDC, the tape substantiates Jakpa’s claims and raises serious questions about the Attorney General's conduct in this high-profile case.

Forson, who became minority leader in January 2023, has been accused of causing the state financial loss of €2.37 million.

The case concerns a government deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016 when Forson was the deputy finance minister.

Dame breaks silence after Jakpa leaked tape

YEN.com.gh reported that in his first appearance in court since the audio was aired, Dame took a faith-based approach to his troubles.

Speaking to the media, Dame expressed confidence that he would overcome the ploys against him.

“All I can say is that the Lord does not delight in the pleasure of the wicked. Even though they have laid traps for me, I will flee from them. And righteousness will always prevail over evil,” he said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh