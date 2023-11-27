Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson has voiced opposition to treating homosexuality as a criminal offence

The Cardinal's views stand in contrast to Ghana's Roman Catholic bishops, who described homosexuality as "despicable"

Cardinal Turkson told the BBC that it was important for people to be educated to enable them to understand homosexuality

Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson, speaking to the BBC, has expressed the view that homosexuality should not be deemed a criminal offence.

The prominent Catholic cleric emphasised the need for education to foster understanding of the issue.

His statements diverge from the stance of Roman Catholic bishops in Ghana, who label homosexuality as "despicable."

A member of the LGBTQ community (L) and Cardinal Peter Turkson.

The comments coincide with the ongoing parliamentary discussions in Ghana about a proposed bill that advocates severe penalties for LGBT individuals.

Cardinal Turkson argued for an educational approach, asserting that LGBT people haven't committed a crime and highlighting the importance of distinguishing between criminal acts and personal identity.

The cardinal also alluded to cultural expressions in Ghanaian society that acknowledge variations in gender behaviour, suggesting that homosexuality is not entirely alien to the culture.

However, he cautioned against imposing foreign values on societies that may not be ready to accept them.

The cardinal's perspective contrasts with Ghanaian bishops' August statement. The statement aligned with other Christian groups in condemning Western attempts to impose foreign cultural values.

The bill under discussion in Ghana proposes prison sentences for identifying as LGBT and increased penalties for advocating for LGBT rights.

