Ghanaian rapper, Tulenkey, has graduated from a university

The budding lyricist posted a photo in his graduation robe on his social media pages

Tulenkey noted that he had been absent from the music scene for a while because of his studies

Budding Ghanaian rapper, Tulenkey, born Chief Osei Bonsu, has graduated from a university.

Tulenky, who made a debut on rapper Sarkodie's Biibi Ba, announced his graduation on his social media platforms.

The young lyricist did not give details of the school and the programme he pursued on campus but revealed his absence from the music scene was due to his studies.

Tulenkey: Ghanaian musician drops beautiful photo as he graduates from university. Image: Tulenkey

Source: Twitter

''Sorry for the wait! Done with what kept me away from all this while. More music on the way Rocket,'' he captioned the photo.

The Adisadel College alumnus had previously enrolled in the Abromedia Institute where he undertook a course in Sound Engineering before his recent milestone.

Tulenkey's post has garnered over 14,000 reactions and hundreds of congratulatory comments online.

Congratulatory remarks

The KiNGCrown commented:

''Congrats, one of the best Mcs.''

KD Jr Flag of Ghana said:

''I get where "the stubborn boys at the back" line came from. Congrats Tule.''

Ghananyobi wrote:

''Congratulations. I pray the music industry get fixed quickly to help soar further.''

Hajia_Bintu BaHundred said:

''Your future is already secured with your music. I need that job they offered you Folded hands.''

