Philip Kwabena Agyemang, the late Akua Donkor’s running mate, has filed to become a presidential candidate

Niger Gaise backed his candidature and lauded him for his loyalty, and expressed his best wishes

Donkor died on October 28 after being hospitalised and was set to make her fourth attempt to be president

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Philip Kwabena Agyemang, the late Akua Donkor’s running mate, has filed to become the presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party.

Agyemang, aka Roman Fada, was initially the party's running mate.

Nigel Gaisie has been praising Roman Fada's loyalty. Source: Nigel Gaisie

Source: Facebook

In a post on Facebook, preacher Niger Gaise backed his candidature and lauded him for his loyalty.

Agyemang had announced earlier his intent to become the Ghana Freedom Party flagbearer following the passing of Akua Donkor.

His announcement followed the Electoral Commission’s directive to the party to select within 10 days of its presidential candidate's death.

Akua Donkor was unwell before passing

Donkor died on October 28 after being hospitalised. She was set to make her fourth attempt to be president and had picked number three on the presidential ballot paper.

She started her political career when she was elected as the assemblywoman for Herman in the Eastern Region.

Donkor's first presidential attempt came in 2012 when she applied to run as an independent candidate but was disqualified.

The late Donkor's running mate indicated that she had been unwell in the days leading up to her death.

Her daughter also noted that she had complained of breathing difficulties during her fatal illness.

She was first hospitalised at the Nsawam Government Hospital. When her condition did not improve, she was referred to the Ridge Hospital in Accra early on October 28, where she eventually passed in the intensive care unit.

Nigel Gaisie's prediction about candidate death

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Church had predicted the death of a presidential candidate.

The Ghanaian preacher shared a video on social media showing him making the prediction in September this year.

During the service, Prophet Gaisie mentioned that he saw one of the 2024 presidential candidates dying before the polls.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh