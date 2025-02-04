The lawsuit challenging President John Mahama's appointment of Anthony Kwasi Sarpong as the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority has been withdrawn.

One Emmanuella Sarfowaah filed the lawsuit in which she was contesting the legitimacy of the Commissioner-General appointment.

Sarfowaah argued that the process lacked proper oversight and contended that Sarpong's appointment was problematic due to the absence of a Governing Council.

Court documents also revealed that she raised concerns over a potential conflict of interest, highlighting Sarpong’s ongoing affiliation with KPMG, where he is listed as a senior partner.

She argued that his leadership at the authority while maintaining ties with a global accounting firm operating in Ghana, could pose ethical challenges.

A notice of discontinuance and withdrawal was signed by solicitors from Collins Danso Law Chambers.

Sarpong assumed the role of Acting Commissioner-General on January 20, 2025, and was met with protests from some National Democratic Congress supporters.

