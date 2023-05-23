Captain Cecilia Erzuah, a vibrant Ghanaian peacekeeper, has been named United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year 2022

The award honours a military peacekeeper who promotes the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security

She will be honoured by Secretary-General António Guterres during a ceremony on Thursday, May 25, 2023

A Ghanaian peacekeeper, Captain Cecilia Erzuah, has won the 2022 United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year award.

The 32-year-old has served as the commander of the Ghana Engagement Platoon of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) since March 2022.

Erzuah to receive the award at a ceremony

She will receive the coveted honour from Secretary-General António Guterres during a ceremony marking the International Day of UN Peacekeepers on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Ghanaian peacekeeper Cecilia Erzuah (Right) wins 2022 UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year award.

The UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year award honours an individual military peacekeeper's dedication and efforts in advancing the principles of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security.

Captain Erzuah expressed appreciation for being selected to receive the prize, saying it's ''an award for all of us,'' referring to her platoon members, the UN Ghana reports.

The advocate for gender equality and community engagement leads a strong 22-member platoon composed equally of men and women. The team has conducted regular patrols and outreaches in various communities and engaged with local leaders and women and youth groups to better understand and address their concerns and needs.

In January 2023, following a surge in community violence in Majbong, a village in southeast Abyei, Captain Erzuah’s platoon increased its presence, checking on the plight of displaced persons in the hazardous area and allowing the mission to provide the required help.

The United Nations Ghana spotlighted her achievement in a Twitter post, which has received praises from netizens.



