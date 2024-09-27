The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) has given the government a two-week ultimatum to address its grievances

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) has temporarily suspended its indefinite strike action.

The association commenced a strike on Thursday, September 26, 2024, citing poor working conditions, among other reasons.

Mortuary workers say they have given the government a two-week alternative to meet their demands.

The strike had left mortuaries nationwide shut down and without attendants, inconveniencing families that had come to retrieve the corpses of their loved ones for burial.

The mortuary workers stated that they are giving the government a two-week ultimatum to address their demands.

They said the ultimatum would end on October 10, 2024, and if the government had not made any attempt to meet their demands by then, they would lay down their tools without prior notice.

The MOWAG General Secretary, Richard Kofi Jordan, stated that the association's demands are straightforward and would not significantly affect the economy or national budget if implemented.

Why MOWAG is on strike

MOWAG, in their press statement, raised concern about the alarming rate of recorded deaths of mortuary workers in recent times, with 16 workers said to have died so far in 2024.

The organisation linked these deaths to the government's failure to adequately provide them with personal protective equipment, exposing staff to diseases and other health hazards while handling corpses.

MOWAG also noted that their members had not been paid their salaries since 2020, and the government had failed to approve financial clearance to employ an additional 500 mortuary workers despite hospitals nationwide being short of staff.

MOWAG claimed that the government had also failed to pay mortuary workers their COVID-19 bonuses as President Nana Akufo-Addo promised.

