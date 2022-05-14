Investigations into the alleged food poisoning at Marwako's East Legon branch will last not less than a week

The Director of Legal at the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Joseph Bennie, says investigations into the alleged food poisoning at Marwako's East Legon branch will last not less than a week.

In an interview with YEN.comgh, Bennie said the Authority will be able to establish the actual cause of the food poisoning after the probe.

''[Investigations are still ongoing. It'll last not less than a week],'' he said, swiftly dding that it could take a month or more.

After the investigations, the Authority will also be able to establish the total number of customers who were affected, he said.

Marwako Food Poisoning: Authority Has No Mandate To Demand Compensation For Victims - FDA

Meanwhile, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)'s Director of Legal says they cannot demand compensation for victims of the alleged food poisoning at Marwako's East Legon branch.

Joseph Bennie said the Authority has no mandate to pressure for amends in cash from the eatery to the affected persons.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Bennie said the FDA can carry out sanctions in the form of ''a ban, fine, caution, or prosecution'' in such cases.

Marwako Appeals To FDA To Not Close Down All Branches Over Food Poisoning Complaints

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the management of Marwako has appealed to the FDA to open other branches closed down following complaints of food poisoning at its East Legon branch.

PRO for Marwako Fast Food Ltd, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, said although the popular food business accepts the decision of the FDA, the industry regulator, it is only fair for the affected branch to be shut down.

''The FDA shut down of our branches is quite unfortunate and it is really something that is going to create another problem for Mawako Fast Foods Limited. In as much as we all know that it is an isolated case…we thought that the FDA will focus on the East Legon branch,'' Lamptey told reporters on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

