John Dumelo has dragged Lydia Seyram Alhassan to the Special Prosecutor over her distribution of food during the special voting

He said Maa Lydia's action was an affront to certain criminal and electoral laws and must face justice

He stated that he also added other evidence of Maa Lydia plotting to buy votes on the main election day

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has filed a petition against Lydia Seyram Alhassan at the Special Prosecutor’s Office.

John Dumelo has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate of allegedly breaching criminal and electoral laws during the December 2 special voting exercise.

John Dumelo says Lydia Alhassan had flouted criminal and electoral laws by distributing food to voters.

His petition follows the controversy at the Legon police station special voting centre after Lydia Alhassan and her team allegedly distributed food and water to voters waiting in line to cast their ballots.

The incident led to protests from supporters of John Dumelo, who insisted that electoral officers allowing Lydia and her team to distribute food was a breach of electoral rules and should not be allowed to happen.

John Dumelo has included videos of the incident in his petition.

He added that his team had also provided material information on Lydia Alhassan's plots to unlawfully influence voters on a larger scale on December 7 election day.

He urged the Special Prosecutor to take swift action on the matter and prevent further unlawful acts from occurring during the elections.

He added that the MP’s accomplices should also not be spared.

“The quality of Saturday's elections will depend on how the OSP handles our complaint between today and Friday, December 6,” he stated in an X post.

